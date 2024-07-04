Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC Compact, DC Finest

DC Comics Expands Finest And Compact Graphic Novel Lines Into 2025

DC Comics is expanding both their Finest and their Compact .lines of collections and graphic novels into 2025, and we get a sneak look.

Article Summary DC Comics unveils new DC Finest and Compact lines, expanding into 2025.

Iconic DC stories like Green Arrow & Supergirl get archival editions.

Compact Comics line grows with celebrated titles in a travel-friendly size.

Week-by-week releases set for DC Finest; strong bookstore placements expected.

DC Comics has scheduled three new titles in their DC Finest line of archival editions at the $40 price point, DC Finest: Green Arrow, DC Finest: Supergirl: The Girl of Steel and DC Finest: Aquaman: The King of Atlantis. And scheduling them into January 2025, a new book every week. DC Finest is a new publishing initiative for 2024 from DC Comics that is, basically, doing their version of the Marvel Comics Epic line, Marvel's only real bookstore success in recent years. Declaring that it will be "presenting comprehensive collections of the most in-demand and celebrated periods in DC Comics history, spanning genres, characters, and eras."

DC Finest: Green Arrow – 21st of January, 2025

A major new line of DC collected editions begins with the most iconic stories starring Green Arrow! $39.99 US

A major new line of DC collected editions begins with the most iconic stories starring Green Arrow! $39.99 US DC Finest: Supergirl: The Girl of Steel – 14th of January, 2025

A major new line of DC collected editions begins with the earliest stories starring Supergirl! $39.99 US

A major new line of DC collected editions begins with the earliest stories starring Supergirl! $39.99 US DC Finest: Aquaman: The King of Atlantis – 7th of January, 2025

A major new line of DC collected editions begins with the earliest stories starring the King of the Seas: Aquaman! $39.99 US

They will also be expanding their Compact Comics line, with sizeable storylines collected in a smaller size, for easier portability. 2025 will bring the following, running from the spring into the early summer in one year's time. DC Compact Comics has a 5.5" x 8.5" standard book trim for trade paperback novels, the new format pulls bestselling, new-reader-friendly titles from DC's evergreen library. Here's what's coming in 2025 so far.

Kingdom Come – 6th of May, 2025

Static: Season One – 27th of May, 2025

DCeased – 3rd of June, 2025

Batwoman: Elegy – 17th of June, 2025

Superman: Birthright – 24th of June, 2025

Superman/Batman: Book One – 15th of July, 2025

Plenty more coming, it looks like, as DC Comics pushes its back catalogue to strong placements on the bookshelves, with DC Finest and DC Compact showing initial success for the publisher.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!