DC Comics February 2022 Solicits & Solicitations – Frankensteined

Welcome to the DC Comics February 2022 solicits and solicitations, which admittedly have not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now and run a bolt of electricity from tip to toe… more as we have it!

SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE #1

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Ages 17+ $6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 ½" x 10 7/8″ On sale 2/8/22

The attacks begin without warning. Brutal, sudden…cannibalistic. A metahuman with all the power of Superman but none of his humanity. An unstoppable being ruled only by hunger and instinct, striking at random across the world. To stop this threat, Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark have been assigned to corral, nursemaid, and if necessary execute five deadly new recruits: the expendable products of a secret government procedure called BLAZE. They're ordinary prisoners, endowed with incredible power…in the certain knowledge that it'll burn through them like wildfire. They have six months to live, maximum. If you're staring down life in prison, maybe that's a good deal—especially if you're Michael Van Zandt, desperate to reunite with the mad lover who forsook you after your Bonnie-and-Clyde crime spree.

But that power? It's surprisingly transferrable. As each member of the Squad dies…the others get stronger. What would a hardened criminal do with that knowledge? Worse yet: What would a desperate, lovesick idiot do with it? One thing's certain: this time the Suicide Squad's bitten off more than it can chew. Win or lose—they all burn.

Simon Spurrier and Aaron Campbell, the creative team behind the critically acclaimed John Constantine: Hellblazer, have been turned loose on the one DC title even more horrific and blackhearted than that one! We suggest you brace yourselves…

New Champions Of Shazam! #1 (Of 4)

Written by Josie Campbell and drawn by Evan "Doc" Shaner.

Mary Bromfield has always struggled to determine who she is outside her family … kinda hard to do when you're all superheroes! Now, after Billy Batson's heroic sacrifice, the power of Shazam has vanished, and she's been left powerless. Most heroes would be distraught, but not Mary. It's finally time for a voyage of self-discovery as she prepares for her freshman year of college and a civilian life. But nothing is ever truly normal for this young hero, because she's just been chosen as the new champion of Shazam! (At least according to a talking rabbit sent by her estranged brother Billy.) Will she embrace the power? Or will it die alongside this world's hope of survival against the mysterious magical forces waiting to take control?

Monkey Prince #1

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant by HICHAM HABCHI

1:50 variant by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Team variant by ZAO DAO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

Release Date: 2/1/22

DETECTIVE COMICS #1051

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22

Things are getting dark in Gotham City in the weekly "Shadows of the Bat" event taking place in Detective Comics. Lead by writer Mariko Tamaki, with back-up stories by Matthew Rosenberg, and art by Max Raynor, Irvin Rodriguez, and Fernando Blanco, Nightwing, Batwoman and the Huntress seek to solve the mystery at the heart of Arkham Tower, as Dr. Wear's plans slowly come to light… and the inhabitants of the Tower revert to their former, murderous selves in Act Two of "Shadows of the Bat."

DETECTIVE COMICS #1052

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22

DETECTIVE COMICS #1053

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22

DETECTIVE COMICS #1054

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22

I AM BATMAN #6

No one, including Batman and his allies, have escaped the last year without some battle scars, and Jace Fox and his family are no exception. The fallout the Fear State attack on Gotham City forces Jace and his family to leave Gotham and Lucius & Luke Fox for a new home base. Beginning with issue #6 of Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years A Slave, The Other History of the DC Universe, The American Way)'s I Am Batman, the series shifts permanently to New York. I Am Batman #6 marks the first time an ongoing Batman title will be based in New York City since issue #47 of Detective Comics in January 1941. Gotham City makes its official debut in the DC Universe later that same year, in Batman #4 and Detective Comics #48.

On sale February 8, 2022, I Am Batman #6 ("Empire State of Mind") features art by Ken Lashley, colors by Rex Lokus and letters by Troy Peteri. The book features a main cover by Olivier Coipel and Alex Sinclair, with a primary variant by Francesco Mattina. Fans can also pre-order the book with a special 1:25 ratio variant cover by Khary Randolph and Emilio Lopez, as well as a special Black History Month variant cover by Alexis Franklin. Be sure to check your local comic book store for details and availability.

Milestones In History

Celebrate Black History Month the Milestone way, as the superpowered citizens of Dakota (including Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and more) narrate the true stories of Black trailblazers from across human history! Witness the military campaigns of Hannibal and the Queen of Sheba, the literary accomplishments of Alexandre Dumas, the World War One dogfights of Eugene Bullard against the legendary Red Baron, and many, many more, all written and drawn by a who's who of comics and literary talent! On sale February 15th, this 96 page anthology honors Black History from around the world in a beautiful, prestige format book.

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN, ALICE RANDALL, TOURÉ, MICHAEL HARRIOT, and more

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by CHRISCROSS

Variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$9.99 US | 96 pages | Prestige Format | One-shot

ON SALE 2/15/22

Static: Season One TPB

Writers Vita Ayala and Reginald Hudlin, with art by Denys Cowan, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, CHRISCROSS, and more, on sale February 22nd.

Nubia & the Amazons #5 variant cover by Alexis Franklin…

AQUAMEN #1

Aquamen #1, written by Chuck Brown and Brandon Thomas with art by Sami Basri and Adriano Lucas, launches on the 22nd of February. The debut issue of the ongoing new series will have a cover by Travis Moore, card stock variant covers by both Kael Ngu and Nick Robles, and a 1:25 ratio variant cover by Jim Lee and Alex Sinclair. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase a Black History Month variant cover by Alexis Franklin.

When a suicide bomber in Middle America is revealed as an Atlantean sleeper agent seemingly gone rogue, the Aquamen—Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde—are on the case. But it soon becomes clear that the tragedy was not just a single bad actor, but the beginnings of a much larger and more dangerous chain reaction…and the heart of an explosive Atlantean conspiracy! If Arthur's not careful, the secrets he's keeping—from Mera, Tula, Tempest, Atlantis, the surface, and even Jackson—could cause a rift from which the Aquamen might never recover.

Black Manta #6, written by Chuck Brown with art by Valentine de Landro, a cover by David Talaski and a card stock variant cover by Sanford Greene, arrives in comic shops on February 8th — two weeks before Aquamen #1 arrives. And the final issue of Aquaman: The Becoming leads directly into the Aquamen launch as well.

It's villain versus villain as Black Manta fights to stop Devil Ray, whose eyes are set on Atlantis but whose ambitions might very well bring about the end of the world. Will Manta finally be able to own his roots, his power, and his flaws to save Atlantis…and himself?

Aquaman: The Becoming #6, written by Brandon Thomas with pencils by Diego Olortegui, inks by Wade von Grawbadger, color by Adriano Lucas, a cover by David Talaski and a card stock variant cover by Khary Randolph, arrives in comic shops on February 15th—one week before Aquamen #1.

Alongside family old and new, Jackson Hyde races to stop the next big undersea terrorist attack—and this time, Mera's the target! But if he hopes to overcome his greatest enemy yet and protect the people he loves most, he'll have to stop waiting for someone to give him permission to lead. It's time for Jackson to reach out and take the mantle of Aquaman!

WEIRD LOVE TALES #1

Written by REX OGLE, RICH DOUEK, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, RAM V, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, DEVIN GRAYSON, and others

Art by GERALDO BORGES, CHRISTIAN DUCE, PHIL HESTER, ANDE PARKS, JON SOMMARIVA, ROGER ROBINSON, and others

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by AMANDA CONNER

Love is in the air again, and DC is here to warm your heart and brighten your soul with eight timeless tales of…weird love? We've got stories of a love as old as Jurassic time on Dinosaur Island, a bromance between Peacemaker and his eagle sidekick Eagly, and a first date you never saw coming. Oh wow, these really do sound sweet and heartwarming! So c'mon, let your freak flag fly and get weird this Valentine's Day with Weird Love Tales #1, on sale February 8. $9.99 US | 80 pages | One-shot | Perfect bound ON SALE 2/8/22

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR #6

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art and cover by MAX SARIN

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock) ON SALE 2/8/22

February also sees the series finale of the hit Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, from writer Tee Franklin and artist Max Sarin. In the final issue of the series, Ivy seeks out Vixen's help to defeat Mephitic and save Harley before time runs out, and meanwhile Gordon gets an anonymous invitation to Detroit. And a new friend changes the way Ivy views relationships in this fantastic finale! Fans of animated series who've been enjoying Harley and Ivy's road-trippin' hijinks won't want to miss this finale issue.