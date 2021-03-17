DC Comics Finally Finish Jeff Lemire & Keith Giffen's Inferior Five

Keith Giffen and Jeff Lemire's Inferior Five was a DC Comics series from 2019 that really didn't get the orders it deserved. A twelve-issue series, a few months in, it was reduced in length to a six-issue series. Then the final issues got later and later. And finally, it was cancelled with the fourth issue, with all orders for issues 5 and 6 cancelled and leaving the series ending on a cliffhanger. That was even before pandemic shutdowns, and lockdown kicked in. It was ahead of its time in many ways. Those final issues were meant to be resolicited, just as with Batman Vs Ra's Al Ghul. However, over a year on, that hadn't happened.

But suddenly, popping up on ComiXology for March 29th is Inferior Five #5 as a digital-first comic book. Could someone at DC Comics have realised that they have a comic with Peacemaker in it, just as a Peacemaker TV series is coming to HBO, spinning out of the new Suicide Squad movie? Might they even be bringing it back into print later in the year? This is how it was originally solicited, as well as #6…

INFERIOR FIVE #5

written by KEITH GIFFEN and JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by KEITH GIFFEN and MICHELLE DELECKI

backup story art by JEFF LEMIRE

The danger under Dangerfield: the young heroes have discovered a relic from the Invasion interred deep beneath their horrifying hometown, but will they be as irresponsible with it as they have with everything else? Plus, the Peacemaker arrives on the scene to keep them from hurting themselves and planet Earth!

ON SALE 01.01.20 $3.99 US |5 OF 12|32 PAGES

INFERIOR FIVE #6

written by KEITH GIFFEN and JEFF LEMIRE

art by KEITH GIFFEN and MICHELLE DELECKI

backup story written by JEFF LEMIRE

backup story art by JEFF LEMIRE

cover by HOWARD PORTER

The Inferior Five make their last stand—and since it's their final issue, it really is their last stand! Plus, is Dangerfield, AZ, going up for sale? It's not even a nice place to visit, so who would want to live there?

ON SALE 02.05.20 $3.99 US | 6 OF 6 | 32 PAGES FC | DC FINAL ISSUE