DC Comics First Look At Ben Affleck Batman From The Flash Movie

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool highlighted the cover from the Flash movie prequel comic book Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1 drawn by Flash movie director Andy Muschietti, with the potentially problematic issues right now of depicting a naked Ezra Miller in the role of the Flash, and that DC Comics had managed to get the entire listing pulled off news websites in some cases or just the cover in others. Though DC Comics might want to take a look closer to home, as it is still up on their exclusive distributor site Lunar Distribution, and on DC Comics' very own site as part of their cover gallery. It also appears in the DC Connect catalogue, copies of which are already at comic book stores and available online. But what that cover also did, from the pen of the movie's director, is give us a look at how Ben Affleck's Batman is intended to appear in the Flash movie. Not just the cover, but Bleeding Cool has a few previously unseen preview pages from inside the comic book, from which we can extract some Batpanels.

Here's the cover and preview in full

