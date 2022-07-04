DC Comics' First Superhero, Dr. Occult in More Fun Comics, at Auction

Created by Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Dr. Occult, a detective with supernatural abilities, first appeared in New Fun #6, cover-dated October 1935. The character continued after that title changed to More Fun Comics, and also appeared in Centaur's The Comics Magazine #1 using the name Dr. Mystic, under circumstances whose specifics are lost to history. The character begins to transform into what we would now recognize as a more traditional caped superhero in More Fun Comics #14. Perhaps uncoincidentally, this was the first time that the Dr. Occult feature was printed in full color. In the story this issue, Dr. Occult is given a uniform with a cape and is shown flying with the assistance of another character in the story. In issue #16, he obtains a belt that allows him to fly on his own, among other abilities. The character returned to his normal detective-style appearance with the next issue. An incredibly important and difficult-to-get moment in DC Comics history, there's a More Fun Comics #14 and several other Dr. Occult issues of the series in great condition up for auction in the 2022 July 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122227 from Heritage Auctions.

More Fun Comics #11 Lost Valley Pedigree (DC, 1936) CGC FN 6.0 Off-white to white pages. Dr. Occult story. Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster art. Gerber "8" or "rare." Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $2,289. CGC census 6/22: 2 in 6.0, 4 higher.

More Fun Comics #14 (DC, 1936) CGC Conserved VG- 3.5 Brittle pages. First appearance of Dr. Occult (a Superman prototype) in DC Comics, in color, and in costume! Vince Sullivan cover. Joe Shuster, Leo O'Mealia, and Whitney Ellsworth art. Jerry Siegel story. Gerber "7" or "scarce." CGC notes, "Conservation includes: spine split sealed to interior, cover cleaned, cover and centerfold reinforced. Fourth page detached. From the collection of Jon Berk". Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $2,025; VG 4.0 value = $4,050.

More Fun Comics #23 (DC, 1937) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Cream to off-white pages. The highest-graded copy certified by CGC to date, and one of three with a grade above FN 6.0. The nicest copy we have encountered in 12 years. Joe Shuster and Creig Flessel art. Gerber "8" or "rare." Overstreet 2021 VF/NM 9.0 value = $2,757; NM- 9.2 value = $3,900. CGC census 6/22: 1 in 9.0, none higher.

More Fun Comics #24 Lost Valley Pedigree (DC, 1937) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white pages. It has been a decade since we last offered an 8.0 copy and to date, just a Mile High copy has been given a higher grade from CGC. Vincent Sullivan cover. Joe Shuster art. Gerber "7" or "scarce." Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $1,613. CGC census 6/22: 1 in 8.0, 1 higher.

More Fun Comics #25 (DC, 1937) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Cream to off-white pages. One of CGC's top six copies of the issue. Doctor Occult story. Vincent Sullivan story, cover, and art. Joe Shuster and Creig Flessel art. CGC notes, "From the collection of Ruben Blades". Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $756; VF 8.0 value = $1,613. CGC census 6/22: 2 in 7.0, 4 higher.