DC Comics House Ad For Absolute Green Lantern

DC Comics' house ad for Absolute Green Lantern by Al Ewing and drawn by Jahnoy Lindsay, as seen in this week's titles.

Absolute Green Lantern is an upcoming superhero horror comic written by Al Ewing and drawn by Jahnoy Lindsay. It is the sixth title in the Absolute imprint, and the last title of the second batch of Absolute titles following Absolute Flash and Absolute Martian Manhunter. And this is how DC Comics will begin advertising it in this month's comics. "No Corps. No Ring. Absolute Green Lantern."

I mean, it looks like she has a ring. But maybe it's just…a ring. The series focuses on Jo Mullein, but also features Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner, after a large Green Lantern falls from the sky and crushes a town, causing widespread paranoia.

In early July 2024, Bleeding Cool reported that Al Ewing was involved in developing a comic book series under DC Comics's then-rumoured Absolute Universe imprint. By the middle of the month, we reported Ewing was attached as the writer of the comic, which was revealed to be focused on the character Green Lantern. The series, titled Absolute Green Lantern, was officially announced later that month during San Diego Comic-Con, where it was confirmed that the artist would be Jahnoy Lindsay. Ewing described the series as a horror title, similar to his previous work on The Immortal Hulk, with a major theme being the fear of the unknown, also tying into religious, cosmic horror, and the nature of God. He also says that the Green Lantern Sojourner "Jo" Mullein was chosen as the primary protagonist due to what Ewing felt was his overabundance of writing middle-aged male characters, as well as reading and liking N.K. Jemisin's Far Sector, where Jo debuted.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #1

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

AL EWING AND JAHNOY LINDSAY GET COSMIC IN THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Without the Corps…without the ring…without the willpower, what's left is the Absolute Green Lantern! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2025

