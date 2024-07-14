Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, absolute universe, DC All-In, scott snyder

Absolute Green Lantern And Absolute Martian Manhunter

The latest bits of Absolute gossip is that two other titles from the line will be Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter.

The latest bits of Absolute gossip, and I remind you at this stage, this is all that it is, is that two other titles from the upcoming line will be Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter. And yes, that last one is slightly out of left field.

And which creators? Well, I haven't heard the artists. But the writers, I have been told, are Al Ewing on Absolute Green Lantern, and Deniz Camp on Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Al Ewing is best known for writing comics such as 2000AD (to which he is returning soon), X-Men Red, Thor, Venom, and Immortal Hulk. He recently wrote his first DC story for DC Pride.

Deniz Camp is best known for writing the current The Ultimates series, as well as 20th Century Men, Children Of The Vault, Bloodshot and Maxwell's Demons.

Previously Bleeding Cool also scooped the very existence of what would be the Absolute Universe line back in October 2023 last year. naming it as the Absolute Universe in April this year as part of DC All-In. We scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Previously we had reported that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Oh and that Al Ewing was involved.

Since then, Bleeding Cool has ran how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In.

Oh, and then DC Comics actually managed to announce Absolute Batman's existence by accident in a merchandise post.

