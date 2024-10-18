DC Comics Introduces The Fractal Lanterns To Green Lantern In 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Fractal Lanterns, green lantern

DC Comics is to introduce a new threatening waveband of Lanterns to the DC Universe in 2025, the Fractal Lanterns, who manifest uncontrolled parts of the emotional spectrum, across the galaxy. Introduced in a new special out on the 8th of January, titled Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum by Jeremy Adams and V Ken Marion. Then followed later in the month by Green Lantern #19 by Jeremy Adams, Fernando Pasari and Oclair Albert on the 19th of January, with Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps having to deal with these emotional outbreaks.

GREEN LANTERN: FRACTURED SPECTRUM #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by V KEN MARION

Cover by FERNANDO BLANCO

Variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Foil variant cover by by FERNANDO BLANCO

$4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1/8/25

WITNESS THE RISE OF THE FRACTAL LANTERNS! Following the events of the Civil Corps, a new era in Green Lantern mythology begins! Once again, Oa has become the epicenter of the Green Lantern Corps, bringing justice to the furthest corners of the galaxy. But a new threat has emerged: beings that manifest uncontrolled parts of the emotional spectrum have randomly appeared throughout the universe. Dubbed "Fractal lanterns," Hal and a reformed Green Lantern Corps set off to police this strange new phenomenon while uncovering a sinister plot that could eliminate the very essence of sentient life.

GREEN LANTERN #19

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover by ARIEL COLON

Variant covers by OZGUR YILDIRIM and MARIO FOCCILLO

1:25 variant cover by YASMiN FLORES MONTANEZ

$4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1 /29/25

A NEW ERA OF THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS BEGINS HERE! Go all in with Green Lantern as Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps are given a new mandate to patrol the galaxy, fight crime, and stop the rise of "fractal" lanterns throughout the universe. An exciting new status quo for the DC Universe begins here!

