DC Comics June 2023 Solicits & Solicitations – No Batman #901 DC Comics solicitations for June 2023 drop for Batman and more, but we are left wondering - why is DC charging $4.99 for the Superman monthly comic?

It's time for DC Comics June 2023 solicits and solicitations – and Batman #136 is not Batman #900 while Wonder Woman and Flash finish with #800. Only Sction Comics and Detective Comics are keeping the high numbers, for now. And Penguin gets a new series, with Chip Zdarsky's recent Batman stories forming a zero issue before Tom King picks it up with Penguin #1 drawn by Stefano Gaudino and Scoropi Steele. Also… why is the monthly Superman comic book $4.99 again?

BATMAN #136

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by BELEN ORTEGA

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

1:50 foil variant cover by JOE QUESADA

The Flash movie variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

Failsafe and Red Mask have forever changed Batman, and Gotham isn't as welcoming as it once was. Can Batman remind them who he is? Can he remind…Catwoman?

The future of the Bat-books starts here, and everyone's world is about to explode!

THE PENGUIN #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by STEFANO GAUDIANO and SCORPIO STEELE

Variant covers by BRIAN BOLLAND, NATHAN SZERDY, and DAVID MARQUEZ

1:25 variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:50 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

REVENGE IS FOR THE BIRDS.

After retiring to Metropolis following his "death," Oswald Cobblepot finds himself forced back into the unpredictable and violent Gotham City underworld as a pawn for the United States intelligence community!

Gotham's criminal element has been evolving since he was last in the city, with his bastard twin children ruling the Iceberg Lounge. And what of the man he framed for his death—Batman? Is the Penguin walking into a death sentence?

From award-winning and bestselling writer Tom King (Batman, The Human Target) and artist Stefano Gaudiano (Gotham Central, The Walking Dead) comes a bloody, hard-boiled tale of redemption and revenge!

THE PENGUIN #0

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by BELEN ORTEGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/13/23

Following the Penguin's death in the landmark Batman #125, the mysterious Executor has enlisted Catwoman to carry out the departed's last wishes and track down his next of kin. But when the Penguin's heirs start getting murdered, Catwoman will have to find the killer and discover what truly became of Oswald Cobblepot. Collects the Batman #125-127 backup stories by the red-hot creative team of Chip Zdarsky and Belén Ortega!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #2

Written by TOM KING, ED BRISSON, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, and JOELLE JONES

Art by MITCH GERADS, JEFF SPOKES, JAVIER RODRIGUEZ, and JOELLE JONES

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW and BRETT BOOTH

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

Tick, tick, tick goes the clock as Gotham City prepares for another shocking murder at the hands of The Joker! The brutal and terrifying tale of The Joker and Batman's first meeting continues as Tom King and Mitch Gerads once again deliver a shocking, bloody blockbuster tale!

Stormwatch race to find an ancient sword that has long been buried in the darkest depths of the ocean. A sword of unspeakable horrors, capable of wiping out entire civilizations. But they may already be too late: a group of exiled Xebels have found the blade and are hell-bent on bringing humanity to its knees. For one member of Stormwatch, this may be the end.

All-star creator Joëlle Jones (Catwoman, Wonder Girl) gives readers a Batman Black & White tale exploring Batman's scars, both literal and psychological, revisiting the Dark Knight's toughest fights and deepest wounds.

In part two of "Order of the Black Lamp" from writer Christopher Cantwell (Briar, Iron Man) and artist Javier Rodriguez (Defenders, Daredevil), Superman uses a mysterious decoder ring to uncover a location with a shocking tie to his past!

POISON IVY #13

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by KAI CARPENTER and FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by MINDY LEE

1:50 foil variant cover by KAI CARPENTER

DC Pride connecting variant cover by CLAIRE ROE

Swimsuit variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

There sure is nothing quite like a romantic night with your sweetie in the swamp to make your mouth water. It's the dawn of a new day as Pamela Isley makes her return to Harley and Gotham City with a lovestruck Janet-from-HR in tow. The tension's so thick you could cut it with a fan boat's propeller!

NIGHTWING #105

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant covers by DAN MORA and JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:50 foil variant cover by DAN MORA

DC Pride variant cover by NICK ROBLES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

Masterminds Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo are back at it again to present Nightwing fans another special issue uniquely designed for them to be Nightwing for a day! This oversize story will feature Nightwing from his point of view, allowing readers to use his escrima sticks and leap through Blüdhaven! You don't want to miss this issue, as there'll be other surprises along the way, including who'll show up beside you!

CATWOMAN #56

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

1:50 foil variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Swimsuit variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

What's the saying—two cats are better than one? Unless you're in Gotham and the two Cats in question disagree on how the city should be run. With Selina freshly out of jail, Eiko Hasigawa has some unfinished business as Catwoman that Selina confronts her about. Meanwhile, Selina has some unfinished business of her own…and pays a visit her sister, Maggie.

THE JOKER: UNCOVERED #1

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:25 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Special foil variant cover by LEE BERMEJO ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

Lowlifes, creeps, and scoundrels, it's your Uncle Joker here. You know art can come from many places. And most great art is about truly despicable people, like me. In that spirit, you should buy The Joker: Uncovered to see a murderer's row of the world's greatest comic book artists commit my beautiful image to dozens of wonderful variant covers, all collected in one place for the very first time. Expand your mind a little bit, and take in some good art.

SUPERMAN #5

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by JOHN CASSADAY and JORGE FORNES

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:50 variant cover by MIKEL JANIN

DC Pride variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

Silver Banshee is back—and more dangerous than ever! Given a massive power upgrade by Lex Luthor's archenemies, Silver Banshee's scream rocks Metropolis, and Superman must stop her from destroying his city while also saving her life. Be ready for the shock ending that stabs this series in its heart!

ACTION COMICS #1056

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and DORADO QUICK

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by JUANJO LOPEZ

1:50 foil variant cover by STEVE BEACH

Swimsuit variant covers by OTTO SCHMIDT

The Flash movie variant cover by M.L. SANAPO

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

A shocking new character makes their debut as the thrill-packed "Speeding Bullets" concludes! Superman and Metallo must reluctantly join forces to stop the Cyborg Superman. With Tracy Corben's life (or at least her humanity) hanging in the balance, the Super-Family fights to keep Metropolis standing.

Meanwhile, Lois and the staff of the Daily Planet set out to uncover the mysterious leader—and shocking origin—of Blue Earth!

SUPERBOY: THE MAN OF TOMORROW #3

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant cover by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

1:25 variant cover by TOM REILLY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

Superboy's team-up with the Cosmoteers is yielding rocky results. While they're taking down many of Dominator X's labs, their team dynamics leave much to be desired. Can this new quartet pull themselves together when Dominator X unleashes his most monstrous creation yet…the hulking Infinity?!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #4

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by ZU ORZU and AL BARRIONUEVO

1:25 variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

DC Pride variant cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

The faces are familiar, but the situation is a nightmare. Jon Kent finds himself on an Earth where his friends and loved ones are at war—a place where his personal heroes fight each other for control of the world. What will he do when he discovers that this world's version of his father, Clark Kent, is on the verge of becoming a dictator?

STEELWORKS #1

Written by MICHAEL DORN

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by CLAY MANN

Variant covers by JON BOGDANOVE and SAMI BASRI

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLON

1:50 variant cover by HELENE LENOBLE

DC Pride variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

FORGING THE FUTURE!

The Metropolis of the future is here today, but can it survive a terrorist who's out for revenge against its builder—John Henry Irons, a.k.a. Steel—and his company, Steelworks…and who possesses secrets that could undo everything John has worked so hard to build?

While John's professional life is firing on all cylinders, his personal life is even better, as his on-again, off-again relationship with Lana Lang might be back on, permanently. Now he must decide whether it's time to give up being Steel once and for all. But does John even know who he would be without his superhero identity? How does the other Steel—John's niece, Natasha Irons—feel about his momentous decision? And does any of that matter if Steelworks crumbles around him when he lacks the superpowers to fight back? Writer Michael Dorn (the voice of Steel in Superman: The Animated Series) teams up with artist Sami Basri (Harley Quinn, Catwoman) to bring you the next chapter of Steel's saga in this not-to-be missed six-issue miniseries!

SHAZAM! #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JOHN TIMMS

1:25 variant cover by STEVE LIEBER

1:50 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

The Flash movie variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

Shazam versus S-H-A-Z-A-M!

Billy Batson was given the powers of the gods by the Wizard Shazam—but Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury never gave the Wizard their permission. Displeased with how Billy is representing them, the disgruntled gods engage in a six-way fight for sole control of the World's Mightiest Mortal…or, if they get their way, the World's Mightiest Puppet.

May the craftiest god win!

GREEN LANTERN #2

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by XERMANICO

John Stewart backup written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

John Stewart backup art by MONTOS

Variant covers by TONY DANIEL and DARICK ROBERTSON

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:50 variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/13/23

Hal Jordan's homecoming is off to a rocky start! Carol Ferris is this close to firing him from the job he's only just begged his way into, his power ring isn't exactly working right, and off in the shadows, Sinestro, the architect

of Hal's current crisis, is waiting for the perfect moment to strike. Plus, the hard-hitting "John Stewart: War Journal" backup series from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Montos heats up as the Guardian John Stewart and his team, the Watchtower, fall under siege from a mysterious new threat!

GREEN ARROW #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE

DC Pride variant cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

Arsenal and Black Canary versus Peacemaker and the new Peacewrecker! While Arsenal and Black Canary's quest for answers has sent them into danger, Green Arrow is lost in time and space—but at least he's not alone now. Two members of the Green Arrow family join Oliver Queen in the last place you'd expect!

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #4

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

The World's Strangest Superheroes versus Anytown, USA! Just as everyone feared, the Doom Patrol have lost control and are now attacking the idyllic small town of New Poplar, Illinois. As these unstoppable monsters rampage, a new superhero must rise to stop them…enter Metawoman! But who is she, and what is her terrible secret? Only one person has the answers: the team's former chief, Dr. Niles Caulder!

HARLEY QUINN #31

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup by HEATHER ANNE CAMPBELL and FILYA BRATUKHIN

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:50 variant cover by FILYA BRATUKHIN

DC Pride connecting variant cover by CLAIRE ROE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

Well, here I am trying to convince this talking rabbit not to kill…wait. What?! Ivy's home?! Aw crap—I gotta clean up the apartment and hide all the plants I ruined. Maybe I should hire a bunch of sexy apartment cleaners? Eh, Ivy would probably want to be here for that…Okay, it's up to you, Bud and Lou! Eat all the trash! Go, go, go, go, my babies!

Plus, it's the anime event of the century as I dream about my life as the protagonist of a mecha story! Time ta get in the freakin' robot!

SPIRIT WORLD #2

Written by ALYSSA WONG 王秀莲

Art and cover by HAINING 海凝

Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

DC Pride variant cover by JESSICA LUI FONG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/13/23

With Cassandra Cain still stuck in the Spirit World, Xanthe and Constantine are hoping the one portal they've found (which is quickly closing) is their one-way ticket to the land of the dead to help rescue Batgirl! Cass has made two spirit friends along the way who have given her a special cloak that helps mask her living-flesh stench to keep the other spirits from eating her…but can they be trusted? And hey, what's in this tea that they just gave her…?!

CITY BOY #2

Written by GREG PAK

Art and cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE 이인혁

1:25 variant cover by MIKE CHOI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

Cameron Sun embraces a new power that he's been running away from and travels through the shadows of the city…literally. But every power comes with a consequence. This upsets the city, and it doesn't like City Boy very much. Does he have a choice to stay here any longer, or will he be forced leave to a "safer" place…like Lexcorp?

THE VIGIL #2

Written by RAM V

Art by LALIT KUMAR SHARMA

Cover by SUMIT KUMAR

Variant cover by MUKESH SINGH

1:25 variant cover by ANAND RK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

/…/

/Who Are the Vigil?/

/Arclight file loading…

The identity of Arclight, a known member of the rogue metahuman group the Vigil, is unknown at this time. However, observations conclude that he is the leader of the group, which also consists of Dodge, Saya, and Castle…among other possible members unknown at this time.

Evidence shows there is a link between Arclight's military history with the pirates who have taken control of a boat along the coast of Thailand and the island destination where the contents of the boat were headed. What secrets does this island contain, and is it another government experiment covered up as a "conspiracy"

only believed by heretics?

Stay tuned for more/

/…/

/you are being watched./

TITANS #2

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant covers by JEN BARTEL and CLAY MANN

1:25 variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

1:50 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Swimsuit variant cover by JOE QUINONES

The Flash movie variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

A Titan is murdered!

Will the new era for the Titans end almost as soon as it's begun? After one of their own is found dead, the remaining Titans must look for answers before more blood spills. Can they outrun the horrible fate they've been dealt? Plus, a new Brother Blood rises as the team begins to fall apart!

CYBORG #2

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art by TOM RANEY

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by SERG ACUNA

1:25 variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

Cyborg's faced aliens, demons, and extradimensional forces, but a robot that claims to be his father, Silas Stone, breaking into his childhood home isn't something he'd ever expect! Cyborg needs answers from the suspicious

new corporation in town, Solace, to get to the bottom of this. Is this a decoy or the real deal? Either way, Victor's time in Detroit just got a lot more complicated!

THE FLASH #800

Written by JEREMY ADAMS, MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, GEOFF JOHNS, and SIMON SPURRIER

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN & OCLAIR ALBERT, TODD NAUCK, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, SCOTT KOLINS, and MIKE DEODATO JR.

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO, JEFF DEKAL, SIMONE DI MEO, DAVID NAKAYAMA, and OTTO SCHMIDT

Special foil variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL ($6.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

1:50 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

The Flash movie variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

An oversize anniversary issue concludes writer Jeremy Adams's acclaimed tenure, with special guests Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, and Geoff Johns joining the celebration! As the Adams run races to the finish line, get a prelude to the new Dawn of DC chapter of the Fastest Man Alive's adventures from the dream team of Simon Spurrier (Coda, Detective Comics) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers)!

WONDER WOMAN #800

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and TOM KING

Art by JOELLE JONES, TODD NAUCK, DANIEL SAMPERE, and others

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by BRIAN BOLLAND, JAMAL CAMPBELL, BILQUIS EVELY, and BELEN ORTEGA

1:25 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

1:50 black-and-white variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Special foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99 US)

DC Pride variant cover by BRANDT & STEIN

Swimsuit variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

"Whatever Happened to the Warrior of Truth?" concludes in a landmark 800th issue! Diana's visions become more vivid as she finds herself trapped in the dreams of those around her! As she struggles to escape, her life as Wonder Woman hangs in the balance. When the dust settles, will she still be the Amazons' greatest champion? Find out in this extra-special celebration!

DC PRIDE 2023 #1

Written by GRANT MORRISON, NICOLE MAINES, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, NADIA SHAMMAS, and others!

Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, STEPHEN SADOWSKI, SKYLAR PATRDIGE, MILDRED LOUIS, and others!

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Wraparound variant cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

Variant cover by OSCAR VEGA

Special foil variant cover by JEN BARTEL ($11.99 US)

$9.99 US | 104 pages | One-shot | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/30/23

DC Pride is back again with a brave and bold and all-new collection of stories starring DC's fan-favorite stable of LGBTQIA+ characters—many of whom will find themselves in thrilling team-ups the likes of which you've never seen before!

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time…but there's nowhere on the planet Crush can't crash! Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there's nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you've both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension. Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love? All these stories and many more in DC Pride 2023!

This year's anthology also includes:

• An introduction by Phil Jimenez!

• A 5-page preview of Dreamer's YA debut written by Nicole Maines and drawn by Rye Hickman!

• A parade of pinups by Babs Tarr, Maria Llovet, Brandt & Stein, Noah Dao, Travis G. Moore, and more!

DC PRIDE: THROUGH THE YEARS #1

Written by GREG RUCKA, WILLIAM MESSNER-LOEBS, STEVE ORLANDO, VITA AYALA, and TIM SHERIDAN

Art by J.H. WILLIAMS III, GREG LaROCQUE, JAMAL CAMPBELL, and CIAN TORMEY

Cover by DEREK CHARM

$9.99 US | 80 pages | One-shot | Prestige

ON SALE 6/13/23

Take a journey through over 30 years of fan-favorite LGBTQIA+ characters in the DC Universe with this collection that not only remembers and celebrates three landmark issues of days past but also teases exciting new stories yet to come!

DC Pride: Through the Years collects:

• The Flash #53 (1991), in which villain-turned-hero Pied Piper comes out to his friend the Flash and helps thwart a dastardly villain

• Detective Comics #854 (2009), the thrilling beginning of Batwoman's first solo series, which would launch her into stardom

• Supergirl #19 (2018), which tells the story of Lee Serano—a nonbinary teenager who befriends the Girl of Steel

• An all-new story starring Alan Scott, which will light the way to his next great adventure as Green Lantern!

BATMAN INCORPORATED #9

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

DC Pride variant cover by ROSI KAMPE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/13/23

Joker Incorporated has unleashed a game of terror across the globe. Thousands of lives are at stake as Joker, the Tap Dance Man, Corvus Cawl, the Ghoul, Alpaca, Dusty Bronco, and Dai Laffyn roll out their twisted plan of chaos and mayhem. In order to defeat Joker Inc., Batman Incorporated may have to cross a line the group promised never to cross.

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #10

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art and cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

DC Pride variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

Robin and Batwoman are trapped in the lair of the Chaos Monsters! Will they be able to escape with their sanity intact?

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #2

Written by KYLE STARKS

Art by STEVE PUGH

Cover by KRIS ANKA

Variant cover by TOM REILLY

Movie poster variant cover by KRIS ANKA

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

The Brain has given Peacemaker no choice but to complete a dangerous mission on his behalf, but he won't have to kick bad-guy butt on his own. With Monsieur Mallah at his side, Peacemaker breaks into the secret base of General Immortus to steal some super-villain DNA. What starts as the team-up you never knew you wanted takes a surprising turn that could leave Peacemaker facedown in a pool of his own blood!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #3

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

1:25 variant cover by DAVID ROMERO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/13/23

Demon club the King of Pain offers the Corinthian a chance to indulge his most murderous tendencies, and the walking nightmare finds himself ravenous after years of guarded restraint. And though the first taste is free, what starts as a snack quickly escalates to a feast, and there will no doubt be hell to pay. Are the club's offerings enough to keep the Corinthian satisfied? Or will blood spill across the streets of San Francisco just as the immortal witch Thessaly enters the fray, seeking to satiate a hunger of her own?

THE SANDMAN BOOK SIX

Written by NEIL GAIMAN, SIMON SPURRIER, KAT HOWARD, NALO HOPKINSON, and DAN WATTERS

Art by J.H. WILLIAMS III, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, BILQUIS EVELY, TOM FOWLER, and others

Cover by DAVE McKEAN

$34.99 US | 360 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-401-0

ON SALE 8/1/23

From the imagination of New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman comes this final volume of stories that find him revisiting Morpheus, the Endless, the realm of the Dreaming, and beyond.

In the Hugo Award-winning prequel series The Sandman: Overture, illustrated by J.H. Williams III, Gaiman returns to the Sandman Universe after a 17-year break to spin a tale in which Morpheus must save the universe from a rogue star. The comic book version of The Sandman: The Dream Hunters adapts the Dream Hunters prose novel into a lush four-part miniseries drawn by P. Craig Russell. And in The Sandman Universe, plotted by Gaiman, writers Simon Spurrier, Kat Howard, Nalo Hopkinson, and Dan Watters expand upon the characters and worlds Gaiman created for a new generation of readers.

The Sandman Book Six is the perfect bookend for Sandman completists and fans of modern fantasy.

THE RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #5

Written by PAUL DANO

Art by STEVAN SUBIC

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant covers by STEVAN SUBIC and BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

The penultimate issue of this hit miniseries features an unusual break in format, as we will see Edward Nashton constructing his master plan for taking down the corrupt officials and criminals of Gotham City in the pages of his journal. As his mind spirals deeper and deeper, so too does his writing become more unhinged. How can he continue to labor at his accounting job by day while also become more enraged by what he's uncovered?

As shown in The Batman movie, Edward fills thousands of pages with his rantings. Here we get a glimpse into something that was never meant to be seen and a mind equally brilliant and unhinged. By the end, a turning point will be reached and Gotham's greatest menace will come one step closer to being unleashed.

Actor Paul Dano (The Batman) and artist Stevan Subic continue the origin of the Riddler, leading up to his appearance in Matt Reeves's epic film.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: GENERATION JOKER #2

Story by SEAN MURPHY

Written by KATANA COLLINS and CLAY McCORMACK

Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

1:25 variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

The children of The Joker and Harley Quinn run straight into terrible danger! The "innocent" Joker family road trip has taken a turn for the worse. While visiting the place where their parents' love story began, Bryce and Jackie find themselves trapped…by the daughter of the Ventriloquist! Will they be able to escape this puppet show from hell? Or does the Napier-Quinn line end here?\

STATIC TEAM-UP: ANANSI #1

Written by EVAN NARCISSE

Art by CHARLES STEWART III

Cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

1:25 variant by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | One-shot | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

In a story set before the events of Static: Shadows of Dakota, the Static Shock animated series fan-favorite African superhero Anansi pays a visit to Dakota City, investigating a supernatural disturbance…but he's going to need Static's help to explore the occult side of the Milestone Universe!

ICON VS. HARDWARE #5

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DENYS COWAN and YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant cover by JAY HERO

1:25 variant cover by DEMETRIUS DAWKINS

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | 5 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/13/23

It all ends here as Icon and Hardware's battle against Brainiac sets these two titans on a surprising new course…with implications for every character in the Milestone Universe! Their world just got a lot bigger—and a lot more dangerous!

BATGIRLS #19

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by DAVE MARQUEZ

1:25 variant cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

The people of the Hill have had enough of Gunbunny and Gunhawk's demands and take to the streets to march in solidarity with the Batgirls. Moved by this, the Batgirls join in, proving to both the city and the snipers that Gothamites should not be underestimated—and that we can overcome even the darkest of times if we have each other. Come join the Batgirls in the march to celebrate them in this last issue of the beloved series!

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON THREE #6

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art by TY TEMPLETON

Cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

Variant cover by TOM REILLY

Villain variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/13/23

Crime is at an all-time low in Gotham City with all the major super-villains behind bars. With the city finally quiet, Batman's mission might finally be at an end. But when Ra's al Ghul and his daughter, Talia, show up with a proposition, Bruce is forced to determine what the future of Batman will be!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #16

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:50 variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Swimsuit variant cover by BABS TARR

The Flash movie variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

Batman and Superman versus machines! A.I. villains and heroes—Shaggy Man, G.I. Robot, Red Tornado, and Chemo among them—have launched a global cyberattack alongside Newmazo's soldiers. Batman, Superman, Robin, and Metamorpho, the Element Man, are unprepared for the onslaught. With millions of lives on the line, the World's Finest team must find a way to pull the plug before it's too late!

BLACK ADAM #12

Written by PRIEST

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by JOHN GIANG

Variant cover by EDDY BARROWS, EBER FERREIRA, and MATT HERMS

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS and MICHAEL SPICER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

There is no redemption for Black Adam…or is there? In the series finale, Black Adam faces his ultimate foe…himself. Having saved the All-Father of the Akkadian New Gods, he is granted his truest desire—redemption. But be careful what you wish for.…

DC/RWBY #5

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art by SOO LEE

Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

Superman's been possessed by a Grimm, and it's up to Team RWBY to stop him! Can the huntresses take down the Man of Steel, or is this the end for Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang?!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1073

Written by RAM V

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Variant covers by KELLEY JONES and MIKE PERKINS

1:25 variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

1:50 foil variant cover by KELLEY JONES

DC Pride variant cover by AMY REEDER

Swimsuit variant cover by PETE WOODS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

Where there's a will, there's a way. And for Bruce, that will is Batman…because myths don't bleed, right? Well, Batman, with the last ounce of strength he has, will have to test that theory out with the Orghams as he fights through Prince Arzen's three powerful protectors to find out. Hope is not all lost, though, as Jim Gordon and Sorrow rush their way through Gotham to help Batman before it's too late and an Azmer demon is placed inside him…

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #7

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by DEMETRIUS DAWKINS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

Reunions are cut short when the JSA and the Lost Children to face down a new threat! Can this group of heroes and sidekicks find their rhythm or will it be curtains for both. What happens here has massive ramifications for the next stage of THE NEW GOLDEN AGE!

MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #4

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by LOGAN FAERBER

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

1:25 variant by TRAVIS MERCER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/13/23

How can Harley stop herself from screwing up the timeline if her future self has already screwed it all up? First she discovered she totally stopped Superman and the Flash from ever existing, and now she's finding out that she totally time-traveled right over Wonder Woman's and Aquaman's origins too! Harley has to stop Harley, or at least try to put the pieces of the DCU she's broken back together again. With a time machine and a tough, scary, alternate-universe Harley at her side, maybe—just maybe—she can make things right again.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #122

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by RANDY ELLIOTT

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/6/23

After years of private lessons, Daphne is ready to perform at her piano recital held at the Coolsville Civic Auditorium. But her practice turns petrifying when the puckish Pan makes his appearance. Can the gang catch the mythological creature before Daphne's concert debut becomes her final performance?

SUPERMAN: LOST #4

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US

ON SALE 6/13/23

Can even Superman withstand being pushed past the point of emotional and psychological endurance? Marooned on a comet in uncharted space, the Man of Steel reflects on his humble Smallville origins as crushing emotional fatigue threatens to end his journey back—trauma which results in Lois's struggle to reconnect with the virtual stranger in her own home.

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #9

Written by MATTHEW CODY

Art and cover by SCOTT JERALDS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/13/23

Crystal Cove is proud of their tenacious teens and wants to be able to call upon Mystery Inc. at a moment's notice—you never know when a real estate developer in a mask will cause trouble. Inspired by Gotham's most famous method of communication, they invite Commissioner Gordon and Batman to the unveiling of the town's new Scooby Signal!

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #9

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by CHOKOO!

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

What's big and scary and lives in the sewers? In Gotham City, a lot of things. But the Joker is going to war with the biggest scariest of them all—Killer Croc! Plus, Red Hood is being set up to take a fall at Blackgate Prison…and his only hope of survival may just be someone from his past.

WILDC.A.T.S #8

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/13/23

The world is dying. Grifter may just be our last hope, but things aren't looking too good for him either. Luckily, his trusty teammates will stand by his side until the end. Meet the new WildC.A.T.s: Green Arrow, Robin, Savant, Scarecrow, Maul, and Midnighter.

BATMAN VOL. 3: GHOST STORIES

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by GUILLEM MARCH and JAMES STOKOE

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$16.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-318-1

ON SALE 8/8/23

A bold new direction for Batman begins!

Following the Joker War, Bruce Wayne and Batman's circumstances have changed dramatically and it's the perfect moment for a violent new vigilante to arrive in Gotham City—enter Ghost-Maker! A mysterious rival from Batman's past, Ghost-Maker's goal is to show the Dark Knight how to be a true hero and cleanse Gotham of crime! It's Batman and Ghost-Maker going head-to-head for the soul of the city!

Also collecting Detective Comics #1027, a book featuring the biggest names in comics chronicling the most epic Batman adventures!

Collects Batman #101-105, a story from Detective Comics #1027, and Batman Annual #5.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS BY PETER J. TOMASI OMNIBUS

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by DOUG MAHNKE, BRAD WALKER, KYLE HOTZ, JAIME MENDOZA, and others

Cover by DOUG MAHNKE and JAIME MENDOZA

$150.00 US | 1,016 pages | 7 1/6″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-125-5

ON SALE 8/8/23

Writer Peter J. Tomasi's prolific Detective Comics run raised the stakes for the Dark Knight's adventures in Gotham City. Together with artists Doug Mahnke, Brad Walker, Kyle Hotz, and others, Tomasi crafted numerous iconic storylines—such as "Mythology," "Medieval," and "Cold Dark World"—that pushed Batman and his rogues to the edge, blurring the lines between heroes and villains. This volume collects Detective Comics #994-999, #1001-1016, #1018-1033, Detective Comics Annual #2-3, Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. #1, and a story from Detective Comics #1000 and Detective Comics (New 52) #27.

ICON & ROCKET: SEASON ONE

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-023-4

ON SALE 7/25/23

When Raquel Ervin discovered a centuries-old alien living in her city, she had no idea she was awakening a power that would make the world tremble…and transform the pair of them into the superheroes Icon and Rocket! When they declare war on the drug trade, their actions topple a chain of dominoes that nearly unravels the global economy and brings an extraterrestrial killer into their own homes. Collects Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0 and Icon & Rocket: Season One #1-6.

LAZARUS PLANET

Written by MARK WAID, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, NICOLE MAINES, LEAH WILLIAMS, GREG PAK, and others

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, MIKE PERKINS, JACK HERBERT, SCOTT GODLEWSKI, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, and others

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$29.99 US | 336 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | ISBN: 978-1-77952-333-4

ON SALE 8/8/23

Spinning out of the pages of Batman vs. Robin comes an event that changes the DCU forever…Lazarus Planet!

The Lazarus volcano has erupted, releasing clouds of its unique lava into the atmosphere and causing bizarre and dangerous rainstorms all over the world. Those who survive exposure to the storms are transformed: those without superpowers gain powers, and those who had powers before—including some of the DC Universe's heaviest hitters—find their abilities amplified or changed in unexpected ways…or both! With Batman out of commission, it's up to Robin to assemble the world's greatest heroes to stop the storm and defeat the deadly villains who caused it.

Collecting Lazarus Planet: Alpha, Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton, Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods, Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution, Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate, and Lazarus Planet: Omega!

MONKEY PRINCE VOL. 2: THE MONKEY KING AND I

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

$24.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-779522-046-3

ON SALE 8/15/23

After retrieving the legendary Ruyi Jingu Bang from the depths of Atlantis, the Monkey Prince now wields a golden staff that can expand as large as a building and shrink as small as a toothpick for safekeeping in his own ear! As awesome as that is, Monkey Prince's civilian counterpart is still just adopted kid Marcus Sun, whose secret-henchpeople parents are on the run yet again after being caught in their super-villainy, and they're headed to Metropolis…which is great news for Monkey Prince because of his crush on Supergirl!

Monkey Prince Vol. 2: The Monkey King and I collects Monkey Prince #0, #7-12, and backup stories from Lazarus Planet: Alpha and Lazarus Planet: Omega!

BATMAN VOL. 2: THE BAT-MAN OF GOTHAM

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-042-5

ON SALE 8/15/23

Following his battle with Failsafe, the Dark Knight is transported to a darker, more hopeless Gotham City that never had a Batman and instead has…the Red Mask, brutalizing the population with his army of monsters, including Harvey Dent and Killer Croc. Batman will face the most grueling test yet: fighting a true one-man war to save his city!

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 1: GOTHAM NOCTURNE: OVERTURE

Written by RAM V with SIMON SPURRER

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE with DANI

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

$29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-094-4

ON SALE 8/1/23

Something is terribly wrong with Batman. No matter the tests Bruce takes, nor the numbers he counts, the greatest detective in the world can't pin down the source of this creeping dread—of his own inner demons and a looming mortality. Meanwhile, real demons roam the shadows as an ancient melody haunts the Gotham night. As Batman investigates the songs and the demons of Gotham, he is forced to confront the oldest question: Has there has been a demon within him all along? And if so, what does it want…and why hasn't it taken over yet?

Collects Detective Comics #1062-1065.

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

$14.99 US | 176 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | ISBN: 978-1-77952-324-2

Spanish Version ISBN: 978-1-77952-425-6

ON SALE 8/1/23

Jaime Reyes has a lot to juggle. Whether it's his finals for senior year or a new villain tearing up El Paso, he is always torn between two worlds. But after his worlds come crashing together at his high school graduation, nothing will ever be the same. A message from the Reach bombards Jaime's scarab, Khaji Da, and it starts throwing off his connection to the device. And as if that weren't enough, his parents and friends are pressuring him about his next steps in life. But what's hidden here on Earth that's drawing the Reach back? And where did this Fadeaway come from? Can Jaime find balance in his life and rise to become a true hero, or is it curtains for Blue Beetle?

Collects Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1-6.

WILDC.A.T.S VOL. 1: BETTER LIVING THROUGH VIOLENCE

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$24.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-834-7

ON SALE 8/22/23

Spinning out of the pages of Batman comes the senses-shattering new series! With record-breaking profits and mind-blowing innovations being announced all the time, the HALO Corporation has been working in secret on a new project—a covert paramilitary strike force operating out of the darkest shadows of the DC Universe. Cole "Grifter" Cash has assembled a motley crew of weirdos, maniacs, and killers with a singular purpose: bribe, blackmail, kidnap, kill, and generally do whatever it takes to save the world!

Collects WildC.A.T.s #1-6 and stories from the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special!

THE DC ICONS SERIES: GRAPHIC NOVEL BOXED SET

$49.99 US | 640 pages | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-278-8

ON SALE 11/7/23

The instant New York Times bestselling YA novels, released as graphic novel adaptations, now available in a box set!

Fans of Marie Lu, Leigh Bardugo, and Sarah J. Maas can now experience their favorite Batman, Wonder Woman, and Catwoman YA novels in this stunning collection of the graphic novel adaptations, featuring art by celebrated talents Chris Wildgoose, Kit Seaton, and Samantha Dodge and expert adaptation by renowned writers Louise Simonson and Stuart Moore.

Do not miss the popular series collected for the first time in this box set of DC's most iconic heroes: Batman: Nightwalker, Wonder Woman: Warbringer, and Catwoman: Soulstealer.

THE JOKER VOL. 2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$19.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-024-1

ON SALE 7/25/23

Following the events of The Joker Vol. 1 (Infinite Frontier and the Joker War), the Joker is on the run, and now he's off to Europe?! Jim Gordon pursues the madman, but the seeds of doubt begin to sprout…if the Joker didn't gas Arkham Asylum, who did? And what's the next move for Vengeance, daughter of Bane? This story will leave you searching for answers at every turn—and even questioning whether Gordon will risk his own life to save…the Joker?

Collects The Joker #6-9 and The Joker 2021 Annual!

WONDER GIRL: HOMECOMING

Written by JOELLE JONES

Art by JOELLE JONES, ADRIANA MELO, and LEILA DEL DUCA

Cover by JOELLE JONES

$19.99 US | 272 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-039-5

ON SALE 8/15/23

The story of Wonder Girl, Yara Flor, starts here!

Raised in the exotic, far-off land of Boise, Idaho, Yara has always felt something was missing from her life—and now she is headed to Brazil to find it! Unbeknownst to Yara, her arrival will set off a series of events that will change the world of Wonder Woman forever. Her return has been foretold by an ancient prophecy, and with that comes the undivided attention of benevolent gods from pantheons beyond. Danger lurks around every corner, but is this young hero ready for her journey?

WONDER WOMAN BY BRIAN AZZARELLO & CLIFF CHIANG OMNIBUS (2023 EDITION)

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art by CLIFF CHIANG, TONY AKINS, DAN GREEN, KANO, and others

Cover by CLIFF CHIANG

$150.00 US | 928 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-423-2

ON SALE 8/15/23

Offered again! Writer Brian Azzarello (100 Bullets, Dark Knight III: The Master Race) and artist Cliff Chiang's (Paper Girls) reimagining of one of comics' most iconic characters—Wonder Woman—is collected here in a single volume! This bold take on the Amazonian warrior princess collects the full run from Wonder Woman #0-35, #23.2, and a story from Secret Origins #6 as well as nearly 50 pages of character designs, sketch material, scripts, and more.

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 4: REVENGE OF THE GODS

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and others

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$19.99 US | 168 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-045-6

ON SALE 8/15/23

Wonder Woman must battle the gods themselves in this can't-miss collection reprinting Wonder Woman #795-800! The scorned love god Eros is ready to take over Washington, D.C., in Hera's name, and that's just the beginning of an astonishing battle between Wonder Woman and the gods she once worshiped. But even Diana can't stand against her pantheon alone, so she'll need the new champion of Shazam to turn the tide. All this and more as one era of Amazon adventure ends, and another incredible chapter begins.