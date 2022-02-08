DC Comics' Naomi To Be A Queen? More Glimpses Of The Future

In Britain, we have just learned that Camilla Parker-Bowles will be granted the title of Queen Consort, rather than Princess Consort, when Prince Charles ascends to the throne. But she is not the only person to discover she will be Queen this week. Today's Justice League Annual 2o22 has also been doing its own time travelling, originally solicited as Justice League Annual 2021. And it leads into the Justice League/Legion Of Super-Heroes crossover event comic from Brian Bendis, and in doing so, has the familiar sight of those from the future knowing a little too much about those from the present. Such futures are always up in the air…

…but when it's a character that Brian Bendis co-created like Naomi McDuffie, who also has her own TV series now, and he is writing this story, then maybe it might have a little more weight to know that one day she will be Queen Naomi. Queen of where? Earth? WarWorld? Themyscira? Atlantis? No idea. But what of Black Adam? Now a member of the Justice League, his history has been a little tyrannical in the past.

But it looks like there is a glory in his future. Or maybe just justification for having him on the Justice League team with his movie on the way…

What will happen when the other OMAC returns from WarWorld? If he does, that is? And talking go looks to the future that may never be, Future State: Gotham puts a brand new Joker together…

…one with the physique closer to Bane. Which is ironic considering The Joker #12, also out today. And The Next Batman makes a very different step away from his Future State future…

JUSTICE LEAGUE 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR A SANFORD GREENE

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Sanford Greene

The return of Wonder Woman! Wait, what's that? Also, the return of…OMAC! Jack Kirby's greatest creation, the One-Man Army Corps, returns to the DC universe just in time to team up with the reunited Justice League to stop secret forces of evil from gathering! Join Eisner Award winner Sanford Greene as he brings the legacy of the League to life leading into Justice League vs. the Legion of Super-Heroes!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 02/08/2022 FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #10 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Simone Di Meo

Jason Todd, a.k.a. Peacekeeper Red, and Hunter Panic are helpless to do anything but watch as the new Batman battles his greatest enemy for the first time! Meanwhile, the secret villain who has been the mastermind behind everything since the beginning of Future State: Gotham makes a move that will have repercussions for the entire Bat-Family!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/08/2022 JOKER #12 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & CAM SMITH

(W) James Tynion IV – Sam Johns (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Belen Ortega (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith

There are dark, sinister secrets in the world, and then there are the secrets held by the infamous Sampson family on their compound down in Texas! Jim Gordon is about to enter a hell he never imagined to save…The Joker? Punchline Backup: The Trial of Punchline grows volatile as the Royal Flush Gang makes their biggest and most wicked move in Gotham Ever. Punchline's endgame is here!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 02/08/2022