I Am Batman #6 Has DC's New Batman In Bed With New York City's Police

We ran a little Gotham Gossip on Bleeding Cool recently about the heavily hyped I Am Batman #6 with Jace Fox, son of Batman's Lucius Fox coming to New York City to become its very own Batman. We stated "How about New York? Well, the major wants to officially deputise Jack Fox as the Batman of New York, when he turns up in the city, busting heads. Not sure if that means the New York Police Commissioner will get a big red phone under a glass case, or a very large flashlight pointed at Manhattan clouds, but it is a different way to doing things than in Gotham. With Chubb and Whitaker brought in from Gotham leading the Special Crimes Unit that will be working with the new Dark Knight." Given current societal climes, having DC Comics' first Black Batman join forces with the New York Police Department may be controversial with some. But the comic considers that from the open pages from the opposite perspective.

Is the other solution a pragmatic solution for the police? Is it all about the optics? Is this learning from Gotham's mistakes? Or is it vigilante appropriation? Artist Ken Lashley strips these very serious faces to the mast.

And so the police team that Jace Fox dealt with as Batman in Second Son, I Am Batman and the now snipped-off Next Batman: Future State, are still part of the game even in a new city. Their fate seems to be entwined with Jace Fox.

Whittaker and Chubb, together again, this time working with Batman officially, while keeping him in line. How long will this hold?

While Jace Fox is recruiting his own back-up, Vol, to continue as his own personal Oracle-in-his-ear. But what if Batman himself?

That's handy with a certain film coming out.

The offer is made. For Batman to become as part of the New York police as he was a part of the Gotham police in the sixties TV show. In a world of #DefundThePolice and #BlackLivesMatter, one must be curious as to where the writer John Ridley, author of the 12 Years A Slave screenplay and Guerilla, is going with this.

Because Ridley is incredibly aware of the politics here. We also previously stated "Jace Fox, the Batman of New York, is happier in front of the cameras than Bruce Wayne's version. But he, as well as the mayor, is dismissed by some as a woke SJW." And so that comes to pass.

And it appears there are darker forces behind these deals. Of course there are. This is a Batman comic book after all.

