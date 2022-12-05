DC Comics Needs To Put Down The Green Car And Step Away (Spoilers)

DC Comics needs to tell people to put the Green Car down. You know, the one that appeared on the cover of the original Action Comics #1.

Superman Does Action Comics #1 Cover Twice Today

Last week saw DC Comics go there three times, twice in Superman: Return of Kal-El Special with Clark Kent and Jon Kent, and then again in Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 with the Yellow Beetle.

As we said then, to have one reference to Action Comics #1 may look unfortunate, to have two of the same looks like car-lessness, let alone three. But in tomorrow's Dark Crisi: War Zone, it is Supergirl's turn to catch the car.

DC Comics Needs To Put That Green Car Down (SuperSpoilers)

Not just Darkseid, DC needs to stop throwing them as well. Oh yes, and Red Canary pops by…

DC Comics Needs To Put That Green Car Down (SuperSpoilers)

DARK CRISIS WAR ZONE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RAFAEL SARMENTO
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Rafael Sarmento
A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS! Written by Matthew Rosenberg, Delilah S. Dawson, Jeremy Adams, Frank Tieri, and Stephanie Williams Art by George Kambadais, Daniel Bayliss, Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan, and Serg Acuña As the Hall of Justice falls, get new perspectives on the various conflicts while the battles across Dark Crisis rage on! With the classic Justice League members gone, see how members of the next generation such as Red Canary and The Flash Family deal with the chaos in this key chapter of the saga leading into Dark Crisis #7.
Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/06/2022

In Action Comics #1000 four years ago,  it was revisited by Geoff Johns, Richard Donner and Oliver Coipel in 'The Car'.

DC Comics Needs To Put Down The Green Car And Step Away (Spoilers)

In which we got to see why Superman was smashing that car up.

DC Comics Needs To Put Down The Green Car And Step Away (Spoilers)

And how it got mended.

DC Comics Needs To Put Down The Green Car And Step Away (Spoilers)But then Brian Bendis started writing Action Comics. And at the end of Action Comics #1007, we saw the green car was in the possession of Metropolis' number one ganglord, Ms Leone.

DC Comics Needs To Put Down The Green Car And Step Away (Spoilers)

That original car. Still smashed up. And the in Doomsday Clock #10, Geoff Johns returned to the car with Gary Frank, in 1938…

Auto Draft

However, as the metaverse shifts, the car is gone, as Superman is rewritten. While over in Superman: Leviathan Rising – it was still in play.

Batman Did Not Marry Catwoman - But Jimmy Olsen Might Have Done

Where is the car now? Who broke it the second time? And who will lift it over their head? After all, even the TV shows want to have a go…

DC Comics Needs To Put That Green Car Down (SuperSpoilers)
Superman & Lois CW screencap

DC Comics, you have a problem. Put down the green car and step slowly away…

