Who On Earth is DC Comics' New Batman Writer Michael Grey?

DC Comics has a new high-profile comic book writer, working on their Batman and Aquaman titles. The only thing is, no one seems to have heard of him before. Michael Grey has had a few short stories published in the Batman Giant and Aquaman Giant series, as seen in Walmart stores, and now appearing in the Digital First Batman: Gotham Knights and Aquaman: Deep Dives comics.

But who is he and where did he come from? DC Comics did not reply to enquiries made yesterday, and Google searches only revealed one connected guy who used to create DC Comics images by that name, now goes under another and denies that he has written any comics, for DC or anyone else. Michael Gray is the actor who played Billy Batson in the TV series Shazam, but the spelling is different. Mick Gray is an inker of longstanding at DC Comics, but it's not him either. There is confusion over how it is spelt as well, the covers and solicitations say 'Gray' but the credits inside the pages say 'Grey'. The latter is more likely to be correct. But does the Anglicised spelling of his surname indicate anything? Or is this just someone emerging from nowhere to write Batman comics for Ryan Benjamin and Richard Friend to draw and Aquaman comics for Aaron Lopresti to draw?

It's uncommon for a new comic book writer to emerge at Marvel or DC without leaving some kind of creative trail, inc comics or other media, including social. But not even a tweet from a Michael Grey three years ago saying how much he likes Batman. Nothing. And here he is, writing the lead story in the first two issues of the relaunched Batman Giant last year and the lead for Aquaman Giant. And after these books, nothing since.

The last time someone came to such a high profile position with no previous impact on pop culture, and then disappeared again, they were called Akira Yoshida. Which begs the question, is Michael Grey a pseudonym? There is confusion over how it is spelt as well, the covers say 'Gray' but the credits inside say 'Grey'. The latter is more likely to be correct. But does the Anglicised spelling of his surname indicate anything? Or is this just someone emerging from nowhere to write Batman ad Aquaman comics for big names like Ryan Benjamin and Aaron Lopresti to draw?

The answer is yes, Michael Grey is a pseudonym. But no one is saying who it's a pseudonym for. This is not uncommon, Stanley Lieber used the pseudonym Stan Lee, James Hodgkins used the Jimmy Broxton identity to get more than inking work, Vincent Deighan has worked as Frank Quitely, Alan Moore wrote as Curt Vile and Jill de Ray, Howard Mackie was Writer X, Bryan Talbot put out work as Véronique Tanaka, Oscar Jimenez changed his name (and reputation) to be Juan Barranco, C.B. Celbulski was Akira Yoshida and there are others who created new identities to avoid stalkers.

Michael Grey also wrote the upcoming Batman: Gotham Knights #3 story which caused some controversy when originally published in Batman Giant #2. We will take a look at that as well, in case we can find a clue or two. We fancy playing as the World's Greatest Detective. But maybe you know. Who is Michael Grey? Anyone care to fill us in? Batman: Gotham Knights #3 is published this week.

BATMAN GIANT #1

"Bad Actors," a 16-page story written by Michael Gray with art by Ryan Benjamin

It's a mad dash as Batman races to stop a murderous plan-but when the villain is revealed to be in two places at once, and the victim turns out to be not so innocent, Batman must make the ultimate choice in a fight against Clayface!

"Unstoppable," an eight-page story written by Steve Orlando with art by Tom Mandrake

When Lord Death Man's prison satellite crashes to Earth in front of Wayne Tower, only Batwoman will be defeat the man who defeated death. But how can she overcome immortality when she's already used every weapon in her arsenal?

"The Court of Owls: Knife Trick," from Batman #1

"Harley Lives," from Detective Comics #23.2

"Better than Batman Part one,' from Nightwing #1

(W) Andrea Shea, Scott Snyder, Greg Rucka, Tim Seeley (A) Ryan Benjamin, Richard Friend, Neil Edwards, Scott Hanna, Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, J. H. Williams, Javi Fernandez

"Law of the Jungle," a 16-page story written by Michael Gray with art by Ryan Benjamin and Richard Friend

Batman is hot on the trail of a series of murders in Brazil, where government officials and various captains of industry have been mysteriously murdered by their own bodyguards. As the Dark Knight starts assembling the pieces of the puzzle, he notices the thing all these victims have in common is a connection to the logging industry, a penchant for bribes…and Poison Ivy!

"Lifelines," an eight-page story written by Andrea Shea with art by Neil Edwards and Scott Hanna

Duke Thomas, a.k.a. the Signal, trained under Batman to become Gotham City's daytime protector. But his responsibilities as a superhero have vastly outweighed his responsibilities at home, and Duke becomes painfully aware of this fact when he learns the member of the Xiqu gang who stabbed him is none other than his childhood friend Danny Wong.

"Trust Fall," from BATMAN #2

"Elegy Part One," from DETECTIVE COMICS #854

"Better than Batman Part One," from NIGHTWING #1

(W) Mick Grey, Dave Wielgosz, Geoff Johns, Dan Abnett, Ben Percy (A) Aaron Lopresti, Matt Ryan, Jos? Luis, Adriano Di Benedetto, Ivan Reis, Joe Prado, Lan Medina, Norm Rapmund, Khoi Pham, Phil Hester, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) Philip Tan

