Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: authority, Compact, kingdom come

DC Comics' New Compact Titles, Including The Authority & Kingdom Come

DC Comics' New Compact Titles, Including The Authority, Birthright, Batwoman, DCeased, Static, Kingdom Come and Superman/Batman

Article Summary DC Comics expands Compact Comics with six iconic titles, perfect for on-the-go readers in a new portable size.

Discover Superman/Batman as they face threats from Lex Luthor, Darkseid, and even find Kal-El’s cousin, Supergirl.

The Authority shows their ruthless justice against invaders and terrorists in an epic storyline.

Kingdom Come, DCeased, Static, Batwoman, and Birthright redefined for today’s fans in compact editions, all at $9.99.

Last month, Bleeding Cool reported that DC Comics will be expanding their Compact Comics line, with sizeable storylines collected in a smaller size, for easier portability. 2025 will bring the following, running from the spring into the early summer in one year's time. DC Compact Comics has a 5.5" x 8.5" standard book trim for trade paperback novels, the new format pulls bestselling, new-reader-friendly titles from DC's evergreen library. We listed the following titles:

Kingdom Come – 6th of May, 2025

Static: Season One – 27th of May, 2025

DCeased – 3rd of June, 2025

Batwoman: Elegy – 17th of June, 2025

Superman: Birthright – 24th of June, 2025

Superman/Batman: Book One – 15th of July, 2025

Now we have the covers and content details… as well as Authority Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition for the 1st of July.

Superman/Batman: Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition

Jeph Loeb, Ed McGuinness, Michael Turner

July 15, 2025 $9.99 304 pages

Graphic novels to read anywhere: DC Compact Comics collect DC's bestselling, most iconic stories in a new size! The world's most iconic super-heroes are united for an unbelievable adventure when Superman's greatest foe, Lex Luthor, becomes President of the United States and starts an all-out super-powered hunt for the Man of Tomorrow. Nearby in Gotham, Batman finds that Superman is not the last Kryptonian, as he discovers another survivor alive…Kal-El's cousin, Supergirl! However, behind this immense discovery may be the gravest threat of all: Darkseid! Together, Superman and Batman square off with against the greatest threats known to the DC Universe in an unforgettable team-up!

Authority Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition

Warren Ellis, Bryan Hitch Philip Jimenez

July 1, 2025 $9.99 360 pages

Named by James Gunn as an influence for Gods and Monsters, the first chapter of the new DC Universe film and television slate! This New York Times bestselling story inspires the upcoming film THE AUTHORITY.

The Authority are heroes in only the strictest sense of the word.

Ruthless and unforgiving, this group of insanely powerful superhumans face down countless menaces to Earth, protecting mankind with their cold version of justice. An invasion from an alternate Earth, an international terrorist who is laying waste to major cities and a hostile alien intelligence who calls himself God all fall under their rule.

This is THE AUTHORITY. Pay allegiance. Or get your head kicked in.#

Superman: Birthright: DC Compact Comics Edition

Mark Waid, Gerry Alanguilan

June 24, 2025 $9.99 312 pages

Graphic novels to read anywhere: DC Compact Comics collect DC's bestselling, most iconic stories in a new size!

The Man of Tomorrow re-defined for today! Follow Clark Kent as he travels and defends his adopted world, forms relationships with future adversaries, and learns to balance his life as mild-mannered reporter and Superman.

Rediscover the story of Clark Kent, a farm boy from Kansas, who's writing his own destiny as the world's greatest superhero. How do you manage expectations of yourself when you're as powerful as The Man of Steel? Follow Clark as he travels the world, learning what it means to be a hero. He'll navigate his life at the daily planet meeting lifelong friends, and form early bonds with his greatest adversary. Clark will discover his home world of Krypton and learn to balance his heritage with his adopted family in Smallville.

DCeased: DC Compact Comics Edition

Tom Taylor, Trevor Hairsine

June 3, 2025 $9.99 216 pages

With death spreading across the planet, who will live and who will turn in this apocalyptic tale of heroism, sacrifice and annihilation?

Fighting time, each other and all of humanity, Earth's greatest heroes must rally together for what may very well be their last chance to save the world from the most terrible plague humanity has ever seen.

THE END IS HERE!

Six hundred million people. That's how many fall victim when a mysterious techno-organic virus is unleased on Earth. Six hundred million infected. Six hundred million turned into mindless, rampaging killers bent on death and destruction. And that's just the beginning. Cities. Nations. Undersea kingdoms and paradise islands. One by one, they fall to the monstrous hordes. Now only Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League stand between Earth and utter annihilation… But for how long? Nothing they've ever faced has prepared them for an onslaught of this magnitude. Nothing they've ever seen can match the scale of the tragedy and terror that have been unleased. As heroes and villains, gods and monsters are wiped out, only one question remains: What happens to the World's Greatest Heroes if the world ends?

Static: Season One: DC Compact Comics Edition

Vita Ayala, Nikolas Draper-Ivey (Illustrated by)May 27, 2025

$9.99 184 pages

Graphic novels to read anywhere: DC Compact Comics collect DC's bestselling, most iconic stories in a new size!

The most famous face of the Milestone Universe makes his shocking return!

Bullied nerd Virgil Hawkins wasn't the kind of kid you'd normally find on the streets at a protest—but like everyone else in the city of Dakota, he was fed up. Unfortunately, the first time he stood up to raise his voice, the world turned upside down. The experimental tear gas released that day left some of his classmates maimed or dead…but it left Virgil, and others, with stunning new abilities. Virgil has power inside him now—real power, the ability to channel and manipulate electromagnetic fields.

But there's anger burning inside him, too.

What is he supposed to do about all of this? And first and foremost—what is he supposed to do about his bullies, now that they've got superpowers too?

A dynamic creative team of new comics voices including writer Vita Ayala and finisher Nikolas Draper-Ivey join Milestone Media veteran layout artist ChrisCross to tell a new chapter in the story of the most iconic Black teen superhero in comics history. Like every classic Milestone tale, it will take you places you could never dream!

Kingdom Come: DC Compact Comics Edition

Mark Waid, Alex Ross

May 6, 2025 $9.99 208 pages

Graphic novels to read anywhere: DC Compact Comics collect DC's bestselling, most iconic stories in a new size! In the near-future world of Kingdom Come, superheroes are ubiquitous, but heroism is rare. After decades as Earth's champions, the members of the Justice League have all retreated out of the public eye, replaced with a new generation of crime-fighters whose brand of justice leaves humanity terrified, rather than inspired. But with the planet's future in jeopardy, Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman must come out of retirement to make one last stand for truth and justice… seting the stage for a conflict that will define what heroism truly is.nWinner of five Eisner and Harvey awards, KINGDOM COME is the best-selling graphic novel from acclaimed writer Mark Waid and superstar painter Alex Ross!

Batwoman: Elegy: DC Compact Comics Edition

Greg Rucka, J.H. Wiliams III

June 17, 2025 $9.99 240 pages

Graphic novels to read anywhere: DC Compact Comics collect DC's bestselling, most iconic stories in a new size! Marked by the blood-red bat emblem, Kate Kane is a soldier fighting her own private war – one that began years ago and haunts her every waking moment.

A new villain has emerged in Gotham, masquerading as Alice, inspired by Alice in Wonderland. She sees herself as the hero in her own twisted fairytale with Gotham as her personal Wonderland. Kate Kane, also known as the Batwoman, is tasked with stopping Alice before she unleashes a deadly poison throughout the city. Presented in the Compact Comics format, get the critically acclaimed graphic novel for only $9.99!

Collects: Detective Comics #854-860.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!