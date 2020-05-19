DC Comics Published New Digital-First DCeased Comic, Starting Today.

DC Comics has announced that, as of today, they will be digitally publishing a new DCeased series, twice a month. DCeased: Hope at World's End is a 14 issue digital limited series by Tom Taylor, Dustin Nguyen, Renato Guedes, Carmine Di Giandomenico and Marco Failla, set in DCeased world where the population of the Earth, including its superheroes have been zombified by the Anti-Life Equaton. Set in the time before the fall of Earth in the original DCeased #5, and setting up the upcoming DCeased sequel, Dead Planet, launching in July. The comic is likely to be collected in a single spring volume later in the year.

Although saying all that, it hasn't actually been published yet, just DCeased: Unkillables #3. Maybe sometime soon. Man, you'd have thought they'd have got it ready in time for the press release to go live? Clearly not.

In DCeased: Hope at World's End, the Anti-Life Equation has infected over a billion people on Earth. Heroes and villains have fallen. In the immediate aftermath of the destruction of Metropolis, Superman and Wonder Woman spearhead an effort to stem the tide of infection, preserve and protect survivors, and plan for what's next. In the Earth's darkest hour heroes will bring hope. The war for Earth has only just begun.

DCeased: Hope at World's End will expand the story of the Anti-Life War, featuring Superman and Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, Stephanie Brown, Wally West, Jimmy Olsen, and more. Taylor says "There was a point in DCeased where we had to make the decision to skip weeks of losses and triumphs and heroism or our first miniseries wouldn't exactly be a miniseries.But we knew we had a larger story to tell, so we seeded plots we could expand on and deliberately left huge characters off the table for the future. That future is here. With Hope at World's End, we finally get to tell the tale of what Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Black Adam, Wink, the Aerie, Martian Manhunter, Black Manta, Steph Brown, Robin, Superboy and more did to save as much of humanity as they could," continued Taylor. "And Super Sons fans won't want to miss the apocalyptic adventures of Damian and Jon as they stand up to the worst crisis the Earth has ever seen, and take their first steps on the road to becoming the next World's Finest." Digital cover art will be by Ben Oliver, Francesco Mattina and Yasmine Putri. Keep pressing refresh…