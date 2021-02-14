DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For Valentine's Day

Last year, DC Comics spent Valentine's Day stating that Harley Quinn was definitely not a couple with Poison Ivy, instead she was spending her day in a hot tub pining over pictures of couples. At which point the Harley Quinn TV series asked for someone to hold their tequila.

This year, DC Comics has instead decided to take the safer route of showing Nightwing, Dick Grayson, in a variety of poses with soft-soap music playing.

Well, that should please lots of people. And looking at the thread of responses that followed it really did. And new Nightwing writer Tom Taylor decided to play along.

And Stephanie Phillips threw up some Laura Braga flashback artwork from their Batman: Urban Legends Harley Quinn story.

Marvel had a stack of WandaVision cards for people to print out in a mad hurry and home no one would notice the home made aspect.

This one from Skybound was doing the rounds with some rather dubious politics on display.

Mark Ruffalo made everyone go "awww".

The Russo Brothers made everyone go "eeeurgh"

Rosemary Mosco took a major look at foliage iconography.

But this had to be my favourite.

Okay, second favourite.

Happy Valentine's Day all…
