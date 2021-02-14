DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For Valentine's Day

Last year, DC Comics spent Valentine's Day stating that Harley Quinn was definitely not a couple with Poison Ivy, instead she was spending her day in a hot tub pining over pictures of couples. At which point the Harley Quinn TV series asked for someone to hold their tequila.

This year, DC Comics has instead decided to take the safer route of showing Nightwing, Dick Grayson, in a variety of poses with soft-soap music playing.

Well, that should please lots of people. And looking at the thread of responses that followed it really did. And new Nightwing writer Tom Taylor decided to play along.

Roses are red.

Nightwing's back in blue.@Bruno_Redondo_F and I

have a sneak peek for you.

Happy #ValentinesDay 💙 https://t.co/lTMFExKcAo pic.twitter.com/QtEqlxYTbc — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 14, 2021

And Stephanie Phillips threw up some Laura Braga flashback artwork from their Batman: Urban Legends Harley Quinn story.

Happy Valentine's Day! ❤️💚 Art by @LauraBraga_rt and @ivanplascencia for our upcoming story in Batman: Urban Legends. pic.twitter.com/RbsvfTcDGB — Stephanie Phillips (@Steph_Smash) February 14, 2021

Marvel had a stack of WandaVision cards for people to print out in a mad hurry and home no one would notice the home made aspect.

We Wanda share some Valentine's Day love with you 💝 Marvel Studios' #WandaVision is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6aL8W6kXzE — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 14, 2021

This one from Skybound was doing the rounds with some rather dubious politics on display.

Mark Ruffalo made everyone go "awww".

To my rock, my best friend, my partner in this life, and my Valentine, Sunrise. I am grateful for you every day 💘 pic.twitter.com/2nDuXP1TBN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 14, 2021

The Russo Brothers made everyone go "eeeurgh"

Rosemary Mosco took a major look at foliage iconography.

This year's valentine 🌿🌷🌸🌱

If you like it, consider preordering my gross but pretty picture book: https://t.co/LDhu2bli7a pic.twitter.com/E6P2JbfuiN — Rosemary Mosco (Bird And Moon Comics) (@RosemaryMosco) February 14, 2021

But this had to be my favourite.

Happy Valentine's Day to pic.twitter.com/coAA1f5qJH — This is what we will give them ⊗ (@akira1love) February 14, 2021

Okay, second favourite.

Valentines Day – an annual celebration of the least authentic spontaneous & romantic it's possible for a human to be. 🎶All You Need Is Love, Love Is All You Need🎶

They were right of course. We shouldn't need a commodified monetised reminder. pic.twitter.com/4wiUJouYFG — Michael Warburton (@mikewarburton) February 14, 2021

Happy Valentine's Day all…

