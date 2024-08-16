Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In, justice league, november 2024

DC Comics' November 2024 Solicits & Solicitations In Full

DC Comics' November 2024 Solicits & Solicitations In Full - Bringing Back The Justice League

Article Summary DC Comics' November 2024 lineup includes exciting new titles and epic continuations.

Justice League Unlimited #1 kicks off a new era with a massive team-up against Darkseid's successor.

Batman features prominently with several series such as Absolute Batman, Detective Comics, and Batman Month Ones.

Superman, Wonder Woman, and other heroes tackle new threats in ongoing series and special editions.

Been a bit delayed (two hospital visits today, different hospitals, different reasons, but here are the DC Comics November 2024 solicits and solicitations… with Justice Leagues, Batman Month Ones, the Superman 100 Project and plenty more…

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, ANDY KUBERT, HOWARD PORTER, ED BENES, and SIMONE BIANCHI

1:25 variant cover by DAVE WILKINS

1:50 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

1:100 variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Raised UV foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99 US)

Blank sketch variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 11/27/24

The Watchtower rises!

The Justice League is back and bigger than ever! In the wake of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, Darkseid's death has triggered a massive power vacuum in the DCU, and Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman must unite like never before and expand the Justice League to encompass every hero championing the forces of good in the face of incredible evil!

As our heroes work to uncover the mystery of the dark lord's successor, Ray Palmer's Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built. Worlds will live, worlds will die, and a surprise is waiting in store on the last page…Do not miss the dawn of the new era of justice — it all begins here!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and JAE LEE

1:25 variant cover by JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

1:50 variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 11/13/24

Batman was born out of violence – a horrible tragedy that shaped the trajectory of his future. But when a vigilant MI6 agent starts tracking the lonely life of Bruce Wayne, he discovers the interconnectivity between a hero's shell life and the many layers of the Black Mask Gang. It's Batman versus Alfred Pennyworth!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

Written By JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, JIM LEE, and CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 cover by MATTEO SCALERA

1:50 cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

1:100 black and white cover by JIM LEE

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 11/6/24

Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #2

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by JOELLE JONES and STEPHANIE HANS

1:25 variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

1:50 variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 11/27/24

Gateway City has never seen anything like the Harbinger-Prime, the enormous, ravenous monster that has just risen from the depths of the ocean to darken its shores…but the Harbinger has never seen anything like the unstoppable Diana, Princess of the Underworld!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1091

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO and SIMON BISLEY

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

When we last left Bruce Wayne he was offered a mysterious youth serum, known only as Sangraal, that promises to rejuvenate his body and mind — making him as strong and nimble as he once was. But can he possibly accept this strange gift?

Meanwhile, the sinister, scalpel-fingered villain known as Asema stalksmthe shadows of Gotham, slaying small-time criminals with surgical accuracy. But what is the purpose of these murders, and how do they concern the Dark Knight?

BATMAN #155

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE FORNES

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant covers by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK, and JONBOY MEYERS

1:25 cover by BJORN BARENDS

1:50 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman is reeling! But the investigation isn't over just yet! The Court of Owls is intent on destroying Bruce Wayne's life, while Commander Star continues to stoke the flames of civil unrest in Gotham City! It all heats up in the unforgettable new chapter of "The Dying City"!

BATMAN #156

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by TONY S. DANIEL

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK, ALEXANDER LOZANO,

and TONY S. DANIEL

1:25 cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

1:50 variant cover by VALENTIN SECHER

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

The GCPD is closing in on their suspected killer—and on Batman! Wayne Enterprises is under attack as Nygma's plans come into focus. The Owls are not what they seem. Don't miss the thrilling penultimate issue of "The Dying City"!

BATMAN: UNCOVERED #1

Written by SABRINA FUTCH

Art by JIM LEE, JOELLE JONES, DOUG MAHNKE, JORGE JIMENEZ, GREG CAPULLO,

DAVID FINCH, CLAY MANN, MIKEL JANIN, and more!

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA and STEVE LIEBER & NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by JEFF DEKAL

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

A thrilling one-shot celebrating the Caped Crusader's most captivating covers!

BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #6

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE and JAIME MENDOZA

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/2024

Batman is ready to return to Gotham City to apply all that he's learned from his unbelievable adventure in the farthest reaches of the cosmos — but unfortunately, the Blakksun Twins still have one last lesson for him…a lesson in exploring the final frontiers of pain! It's the brutal, surprising finale to Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke's Batman epic!

SUPERMAN #20

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN, BRAD WALKER, and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Creature Commandos variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

Superman and Superwoman investigate Lois Lane's new powers as they deal with the unstoppable Doomsday…but when the mysterious Time Trapper reveals his ultimate secret, it shakes Clark, Lois, and the rest of the Super-Family to their core.

WONDER WOMAN #15

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and KHARY RANDOLPH

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by SAOWEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

It's the beginning of the end for the Sovereign! After the loss of her great love and the birth of her child, Wonder Woman decides this is a job larger than just one hero. Who will assist her in her ultimate quest for justice? Find out as Diana gathers her army!

ACTION COMICS #1074

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA and IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Superman back in time?! Great Rao!

A dying planet, a desperate scientist, a last son…it could only mean one thing: Krypton! To uncover the secrets of the Phantom Zone, Kal-El must journey back to the days of his birth planet and into the lab of Jor-El himself. What shocking secrets will link the greatest prison known to the cosmos and the nefarious villain Aeythr…and does the Man of Steel stand a chance of making it out alive?

Plus, Supergirl's mission halts as she finds herself captured and awaiting her fate at the hands of the highest bidder!

ACTION COMICS #1075

Written by MARK WAID, MARIKO TAMAKI, and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, and JON BOGDANOVE

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA, STEVE BEACH, MEGHAN HETRICK, and LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

1:50 variant cover by KERON GRANT

Foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

Join the celebration as the original superhero series reaches its 1075th issue — packed with just as much Superman action as always nearly a century later! An all-star cast of talent and characters helps ring in this milestone, starting with the continuation of "Phantoms" by Mark Waid and Clayton Henry! Kal-El has traveled back in time to witness the birth of the Phantom Zone, crafted by his own father, Jor-El. Can father and son reconcile without destroying the time stream? And will the Man of Steel acquire what he needs to defeat Aethyr before his homeworld's fate is sealed?

Then, in a special Election Day story, Perry White's mayoral ambitions come to a head…and the future of Metropolis will be forged anew with the outcome!

Plus, Supergirl discovers there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the being she's sworn to protect.

ACTION COMICS #1076

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and MEGHAN HETRICK

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA and MEGHAN HETRICK

1:25 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

Creature Commandos variant cover by LEIRIX

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

Escape from Krypton!

Superman has uncovered the secrets of the Phantom Zone from the clutches of his own father, Jor-El…but now the real challenge begins: returning home in one piece!

It's a daring dash for destiny in the latest installment of the Action Comics weekly!

Plus, Supergirl discovers the crime that started it all!

ACTION COMICS #1077

Written by MARK WAID and MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, MICHAEL SHELFER, and MEGHAN HETRICK

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA and MEGHAN HETRICK

1:25 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

Death to the Phantom Zone!

Superman and Mon-El are reunited at last, but are our heroes too late to stop the impossible threat of Aethyr?! The mad wizard has breached the realm and begun decimating planet Earth…the Super-Family and the Justice League are holding on as best they can, but this sounds like a job for Superman!

Plus, can Kara put her feelings aside and carry out the mission Superman gave her?

CATWOMAN #70

Written by TORUNN GRONBEKK

Art by FABIANA MASCOLO

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

In search of clues regarding the bounty that's been placed on her head, Selina travels to Berlin hoping to reconnect with one of her old accomplices from her days as a roaming international thief. But it seems not even her cache of disguises and tricks can protect Catwoman from the watchful eyes of those hunting her.

With deadly assassins coming out of every nook and cranny, Selina's chances of uncovering the secrets of her unseen enemy seem slim. Can Catwoman find out who exactly wants her dead, and why?

NIGHTWING #120

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

With deadly experimental weapons in the hands of the city's oh-so-corrupt police force, Nightwing must prevent a bloody war breaking out with the gangs of Blüdhaven—which would be easier if someone didn't keep trying to blow him up!

HARLEY QUINN #45

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JORGE FORNES

1:25 variant cover by ROBIN HIGGINBOTTOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

Attention residents of Throatcutter Hill!

Art! Since the dawn of humanity, we have found emotional, spiritual, and even intellectual meaning through the visual arts. But sometimes…even art can suck real, real bad. Is a soulless and aesthetically meritless corporate statue ruining your view of a perfectly good park full of uncollected trash and dead rats? That's where I come in—Hello, I'm Harley Quinn. Recently, I launched my latest business venture, the Harley Quinn Destructive Agency.

My goal is simple: if there's something you need blown up, if you need somebody clobbered, if there's anything I can do to make Throatcutter Hill a more dangerous place again—I'll do it. My rates are reasonable! And for an introductory price of $3.99 you can witness me beat the crud out of a corpo superhero! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll slap your thigh! So what are you waiting for? Call your local comics store, and be sure to order a copy of Harley Quinn #45 today!

POISON IVY #27

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by JENNY FRISON and NOOBOVICH

1:25 variant cover by PUPPETEER LEE

1:50 variant cover by JENNY FRISON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

As Batman tries to get answers and the GCPD begins their hunt for Poison Ivy, she attempts to uncover the truth behind the so-called Order of the Green Knight, a violent ecoterrorist organization that claims to be led by none other than the verdant villain herself!

Meanwhile, Janet from HR and Killer Croc make some horrifying discoveries about the resurrected town of Marshview.

TITANS #17

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art and cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by RAHZZAH and EDWIN GALMON

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

It's a new day in the DCU, and the future is bright! Why, then, are the Titans looking backward, reliving their most horrific and traumatic moments, again and again, stuck in an endless loop? And who's the temporal tyrant behind this time-bending torment? Here's a hint: Time will tell.

BIRDS OF PREY #15

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant covers by EJIKURE and SERG ACUNA

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Things have gone sideways in the Birds of Prey's investigation of the Ninth Day cult, and the Birds' undercover operative, Cassandra Cain, has gone deathly silent. The team going in to break her out are heavy hitters of the highest order—Black Canary, Big Barda, Grace Choi, and Onyx—with Oracle at mission control, and Sin frustrated she's been benched. But what they find is so much more than they feared…

BATGIRL #1

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant covers by JEFF DEKAL and STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Foil variant by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Foil $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Hold on to your seats, clutch your pearls, and rejoice in celebration because Cassandra Cain is taking center stage in her first solo Batgirl series in nearly two decades! When a deadly group of assassins shows up to kill Cassandra, Lady Shiva comes to the rescue, and they must put their complicated past aside and work together as mother and daughter to ensure they make it out alive.

Unfortunately, things are never as easy as they seem, and Cass must embark on a jaw-dropping, martial-arts-filled adventure in her quest for truth and justice…and revenge?! It's a Batgirl book like never before, so join us as we dive into the psyche of one of Gotham's deadliest fighters, while exploring her deep and complex relationship with her mother.

BATMAN: DARK AGE #6

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by IAN BERTRAM

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 6 of 6 |Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

Gotham appears to be saved, but for how long? A face from Gotham's past emerges from the ashes, and the Anti-Monitor threatens to destroy everything. Bruce Wayne looks back across the years and wonders if it was all for nothing.

GREEN LANTERN #17

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by XERMANICO

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

Hal Jordan and John Stewart mount a defense against the United Planets and the newly transformed Lord Premier Thaaros, all while Star Sapphire faces an unlikely creature from her past!

GREEN ARROW #18

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Foil variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

The Emerald Archer heads back to the streets of Star City for his next adventure with the brand-new team of Chris Condon and Montos! The cold-blooded murder of a Star City businessman announces the arrival of a horrifying and mysterious serial killer. When details of the victim's dark business dealings emerge, Green Arrow must contend with hard truths from the city's past and race to stop the murderer before they strike again.

THE FLASH #15

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant covers by DIKE RUAN and OZGUR YILDIRIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

As the Flash moves between his new role on the Watchtower and the family vacation, he comes across an old foe in a surprising place! Also, Irey West has a hunch her father is sneaking off during the trip, and she's going to find out just where he's going…

BATMAN AND ROBIN #15

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO and AARON BARTLING

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

Creature Commandos card stock variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

What should have been a run-of-the-mill charity banquet for Bruce and Damian has, quite literally, gone up in flames—and now, without access to their costumes and gadgets, father and son find themselves fighting for their lives at the hands of the mysterious specter known only as Memento. But who is this new villain who set the blaze that threatens to disintegrate the Dynamic Duo, why does it replicate an infamous, century-old tragedy from Gotham's history, and what is Memento's connection to the Dark Knight's past? Nothing can prepare you for the answers to these questions, so join us and bear witness to "Memento," part two.

BATMAN AND ROBIN: YEAR ONE #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by KEVIN NOWLAN and DAVE JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by TOM REILLY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

Dick Grayson is struggling to adjust to his new life as Bruce Wayne's ward, with both Bruce's rules and Batman's training making his life difficult. But Dick is happy to remind Bruce that turnabout is fair play. Gotham's newest crime boss, the General, continues to vie with Two-Face for control—but could an alliance benefit both of them and spell trouble for Batman and Robin?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN:WORLD'S FINEST #33

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by TOM RANEY and ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

1:25 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Creature Commandos variant cover by CARLOS D'ANDA

McFarlane Toys variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

Eclipso's reign of terror has brought the Justice League to the brink of civil war…but there must be a way to break the spell! The answer lies within the very power source that allows Superman to race faster than a speeding bullet…It's a battle for Earth's yellow sun in the dramatic conclusion of "Darkness Falls"!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #19

Written by ZAC THOMPSON, RICH DOUEK, DAVE WIELGOSZ, and MICHAEL CONRAD

Art by STEVAN SUBIC, NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠJIA, CHRISTOPHER MITTEN, and more

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by RILEY ROSSMO and STEVAN SUBIC

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth has been stolen! And when you need to track down a thief, sometimes you need to consult a thief — enter former criminal and current hero Plastic Man! Amazonian royalty meets arrogant rubber in this unlikely teamup!

Next, the sinister serial killer Mr. Zsasz has escaped Arkham and is targeting victims who had previously escaped his clutches. But will the hunter find himself the hunted? And last but certainly not least, Batman teams up with an unlikely ally for a supernatural trip through some of Gotham's darkest shadows.

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #3

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by MARK CHIARELLO

Cover by TIM SALE

Variant covers by MARK CHIARELLO and ART ADAMS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act — Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's Batman: The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy.

As the noose tightens around Gotham City, Robin seeks aid from an unlikely ally and Batman confronts a deadly specter from the past!

BATMAN '89 ECHOES #6

Written by SAM HAMM

Art and cover by JOE QUINONES and PAOLO RIVERA

Variant cover by JOE QUINONES

$3.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

Gotham is in the grip of a citywide panic attack, and only Batman can stop the Scarecrow's viral fear formula from falling into enemy hands.

Meanwhile, Harley Quinn makes her ACN television debut…by taking station management hostage!

New friends, new foes, and old flames collide as Bruce Wayne reclaims his cape and cowl — with a vengeance! — in the epic finale of Batman '89: Echoes.

BLACK LIGHTNING #1

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art and cover by FICO OSSIO

Variant Covers by TAURIN CLARKE and SANFORD GREENE

1:25 Variant Cover by JULIET NNEKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

Black Lightning is back, and this time, it's a family affair! Jefferson Pierce leads the Justice League's new metahuman outreach initiative, helping those with powers before they can cause harm to themselves or others — but everything changes when it's his own daughter, Anissa Pierce, who comes to him for help. With Thunder's dangerous new powers and the new Masters of Disaster jeopardizing the coexistence between humans and Metas, Black Lightning is on the front lines of a culture war brewing in the suburbs of Metropolis!

JSA #1

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Variant Covers by CULLY HAMNER, TRAVIS MERCER, and JEFF LEMIRE

1:25 Variant Cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:50 Variant Cover by JOHN K SNYDER III

Foil variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

$4.99 US | 23 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

Foil variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Long-time fan favorite characters Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Jade, Obsidian, Jesse Quick, Hourman, Ted Grant, and Sandman are all back on the roster as DC's first super team faces their greatest and most personal challenge yet. Will golden age ideals hold true in a world recovering from the events of Absolute Power? Or do they need a more hardcore approach to stand a chance against the new Injustice Society of America?

BLACK CANARY:BEST OF THE BEST #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Wraparound variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:25 variant cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

1:50 variant cover by DAN HIPP

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

The match of the millennium! It's Black Canary versus Lady Shiva to determine who is the single greatest hand-to-hand fighter in the universe! Who will walk away with the title? Find out as writer Tom King (Wonder Woman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes) go six rounds to see if our hero has what it takes to be…the best of the best.

THE QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art and cover by CIAN TORMEY

Variant covers by JORGE FORNES and LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DANNY EARLS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

Who watches the Watchtower? In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League Unlimited has created a haven for all heroes — but can they keep it secure? Enter Renee Montoya, reeling from an abrupt end to her time in Gotham and looking for a place to hang her hat. But the Trinity didn't bring her up to the Watchtower to relax—there's a dark threat bubbling underneath the surface, and only the Question and her ad hoc support team stand a chance of figuring out who the problem is before it's too late.

SHAZAM #17

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by ARIEL OLIVETTI and DAVID LAFUENTE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/05/24

Christmas has come early for Freddy Freeman! But is all his success and notoriety as Philly's top superhero just ill-gotten gains? Mary and Billy can't help but link their brother's rise in popularity with the sudden emergence of Dr. Sivana. But as Billy continues to leak magic and monstrous societal issues begin to mount across the city, Sivana's arrival is only the tip of the iceberg!

POWER GIRL #15

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by ADRIANA MELO

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by JEFF DEKAL and TIAGO DA SILVA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

With her best friend fighting for her life in the hospital, Power Girl swears vengeance on the one who put her there: Ejecta! There's something strange about Metropolis's newest super, with the power to predict crimes before they happen. Could it be that someone more powerful is pulling her strings?

MULTIVERSUS: COLLISION DETECTED #5

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by JON SOMMARIVA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA

1:25 variant cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

With a countdown clock ticking down toward zero and skies filled with the villainous Devoid's digitizing drones, Steven Universe's Multiversus Force prepares for the worst beneath Wayne Manor. But with the Joker, the Wicked Witch, Harley Quinn, and Brainiac all under the same roof, it's only a matter of time before an already explosive situation outright self-destructs!

MULTIVERSUS: COLLISION DETECTED #6

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by JON SOMMARIVA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA

1:25 variant cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

Devoid finally arrives on Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman's world to collect fighters for his Imaginarium—whether the DCU likes it or not. With the existence of each Multiversal champion's home Earth on the line, Multiversus: Collision Detection reaches its kill screen…now!

DC HORROR PRESENTS…#2

Written by LATOYA MORGAN and AARON SAGERS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by TYLER CROOK

Variant cover by TOM FOWLER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

DC Horror Presents…is a showcase of skin crawling legends focused on our favorite superheroes in the DCU. Written by some of the most terribly disturbed minds in the horror genre today, this anthology will be to die for with horror fans!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: CREATURE COMMANDOS #2

Written by DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

Art by JESUS HERVAS

Cover by TIRSO

Variant cover by TOM FOWLER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $3.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Sseug s'ohw kcab? As the Creature Unit prepares for their first mission, Dr. West hesitates. The last time Lucky was in battle, even Zatanna Zatara couldn't stop him from destroying everything—and everyone—in his path. Mina insists that she can calm him down, but it's a gamble—is this team really ready to fight?

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN #6

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by PABLO M. COLLAR

Cover by CARLI SQUITIERI & CAROLINE CHIOU

Variant cover by TOKITOKORO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Superman and Amazo versus Task Force X and Team 7! See the start of Amanda Waller's secret anti-Superman project and how it leads into season two of the animated adventures.

THE PENGUIN SPECIAL #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS, BILL FINGER, ALAN GRANT, and JASON AARON

Art by HOWARD PORTER, BOB KANE, SAM KIETH, and JASON PEARSON

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Show design variant

$5.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 10/30/24

At first glance, the Penguin may seem like a harmless, if peculiar, businessman with a fondness for fine cuisine, tailored suits, and exotic birds. But those in Gotham's underworld know that beneath the dapper attire and gentlemanly demeanor lies a calculating and ruthless criminal who isn't afraid to take whatever he thinks he deserves. And should you happen to be in the way of something he wants, know that this bird is just as deadly as any other raptor.

Discover the man behind the new Max streaming series in this special issue showcasing the Penguin's 1941 debut in the pages of Detective Comics #58, twisted recollections of his formative years from Secret Origins Special #1 and Joker's Asylum: Penguin #1, and a brand-new, exclusive story written by Jeremy Adams and illustrated by Howard Porter that shows the Penguin's next moves during All In.

BATMAN—SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS #1

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by LUKAS KETNER

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by KEVIN WADA

1:50 variant cover by ERICA HENDERSON

DC Holiday Surprise variant cover by DAN HIPP ($9.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/27/24

Horrors haunt the Christmas season as life-drained bodies litter the countryside, each marked with a strange symbol. The Justice League responds — but it's a trap! The heroes are pulled from our world, but not before Batman helps Robin escape. Now Damian Wayne must seek out Zatanna and the one and only Santa Claus if there's any hope of saving their friends and family. Santa comes to the aid of the DCU heroes in the crossover-event sequel you wished for! And you must have been extra good because a wintry mix of DC's wildest characters arrive this time to face a powerful foe…the Silent Knight!

GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT—THE KRYPTONIAN AGE #6

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNANDEZ

Variant covers by JAVIER FERNANDEZ and EDWIN GALMON

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

As threats from the past resurface in his present, Batman must work alongside strange new heroes to save the day—including the steel-hearted sheriff of Smallville, Kansas! The Kryptonian Age may have come to a close, but an age of Justice has only just begun!

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: ALLWINTER #5

Written by JAY KRISTOFF and TOM TAYLOR

Art by TIRSO and RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by TIRSO

Variant covers by HOMARE and MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

Slade finds himself wrenched from the icy jaws of death by the only thing worse than a sworn enemy: an old friend who knows all his greatest shames and darkest secrets. Secrets that hold the true origin of the Allwinter, that he'll have to face down if he ever hopes to set things right. The question that lies before the bloody mercenary is not whether he can…but whether he will.

DC VS VAMPIRES WORLD WAR V #4

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and MATTHEW MANNING

Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT and ACKY BRIGHT

Variant covers by HOMARE and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 12 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/13/24

Gorilla Grodd and Aquaman have had little luck capturing the elusive Damian Wayne, but a mysterious figure arrives bearing a whispered prophecy that could turn the tide of war in their favor. Elsewhere, John Constantine might well be the human resistance's last hope…just a shame he can't remember what it was he was meant to be doing. Enter The Spectre to help guide his way! And in the shadows, a new Batman lurks…but what's his connection to Bruce Wayne?

MILESTONE UNIVERSE: THE SHADOW CABINET #1

Written by JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE

Art by DARRYL BANKS and ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover by DENYS COWAN

Variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 4 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

In the six months since Brainiac's incursion into the Milestone Universe, the nefarious Dr. Edwin Alva has gone missing, Icon's embarked on a deep space voyage, and Rocket has stepped up to fill the role of Earth's protector—but it sure does feel lonely at the top. That is, until Rocket finds herself recruited by the Shadow Cabinet, a mysterious cabal of powered individuals who've been saving the world in secret for decades!

In Dr. Alva's absence, his estranged half-sister Angela has led a hostile takeover of S.Y.S.T.E.M.—the evil organization of world superpowers he left behind. Angela's dead set on proving herself even more ruthless than her brother, and nothing and no one will stand in her way…unless the Shadow Cabinet steps back into the light. They want to bring Rocket into the fold to take S.Y.S.T.E.M. down. But after a few too many rocky partnerships, is she willing to hear them out?

With original Milestone Media contributor Joseph P. Illidge at the helm, the world-spanning story that began in Milestone Returns will reach its fever-pitch climax — and no one in the Dakotaverse is safe!

PLASTIC MAN NO MORE! #3

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by ALEX LINS and JACOB EDGAR

Cover by ALEX LINS

Variant cover by MARTIN MORAZZO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Plastic Man and Woozy suffer a bit of a…setback…when trying to capture one of the Metal Men. Well, setback is putting it mildly, and now there's really no turning back toward the superheroes they once called allies. As his body grows increasingly more unstable, Plastic Man must turn to a villainous ally in hopes of constructing the weapon that could cure him — no matter how slim the odds of success…

BATMAN: FULL MOON #2

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art and cover by STEVAN SUBIC

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Variants $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/26/24

Caught in a world of magic and myth, Batman must rely on the help of Zatanna and John Constantine if he's to save his city…and himself…from the curse of the werewolf. But with a full moon approaching, will the ancient magics Bruce's allies manage to summon be enough to keep the beast away from Gotham's most vulnerable? And can the werewolf's human half find the salvation he so longingly desires?

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #11

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 11 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

It's the end of the long road across America for John Constantine…and it could be the end for more than just his quest to take Dream's power out of the wrong hands! Constantine may have cheated Death before, but in the end, she always gets her man…

JENNY SPARKS #4

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/20/24

Jenny tries to negotiate for the release of Captain Atom's hostages after the Justice League falls to his godlike powers. Can the spirit of the 20th century prevail in the 21st? Or is the reluctant hero in over her head?

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #5

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Variant cover by IAN BERTRAM

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/27/24

The overseer of the House by the Sea, the enigmatic Max, wants to meet with Walter so she can understand just what he's been up to at the House on the Lake. One small problem with that: Walter's dead, and the residents of the Lake House killed him…

LITTLE BATMAN: MONTH ONE #1

Written by MORGAN EVANS

Art by JON MIKEL

Cover by JON MIKEL

Variant Cover by PATRICK BALLESTEROS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Taking place after the events of "Merry Little Batman," Gotham City finds itself reeling from the Joker's attack, and Damian Wayne (a.k.a. Little Batman) is eager to get back into the fight. That's going to be harder than it sounds, as Bruce now wants Damian to put the cowl aside and embrace the value of his secret identity. After a suspicious guest is found lurking around the Wayne New Year's Eve Party, it's up to Damian to find the balance between both of his personas and save the day yet again. See Little Batman in a new adventure from the film's screenwriter, Morgan Evans, after catching the rerelease of the breakout movie in theaters this winter.

THE BATMAN AND SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #11

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by PUSTE

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/6/24

Batman's away, so Commissioner Gordon sends out a call…to Mystery Inc.! There's a literary specter stalking the Gotham Library, which means his daughter's new job is putting her in danger. The teens need Oracle's help to solve this mystery, but can they all work together without revealing Barbara's secret identity to her father?

LOONEY TUNES #281

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Pencils by ROBERT POPE

Inks by SCOTT McRAE

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/13/24

The end of the Looney Games has arrived! As Bugs Bunny presides one last time as the master of ceremonies, we head to the gym for this season's final events, including an intense game of volleyball featuring an unexpected contender, a rousing game of table tennis, and a wrestling match for the ages!

MAD MAGAZINE #41

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by AN IDIOT WITH A CRAYON

$5.99 US | 56 PGS

ON SALE 12/11/24

Don't be alarmed! MAD #41 is here to save you! This smoking issue features MAD classic favorites like "A MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, Spy Vs. Spy, "The Lighter Side of…" by Dave Berg and much more. Plus, a hot new Fold-In by Johnny Sampson.

Get out and immediately stop (at your local shop), drop (your wallet) and roll (on the ground with laughter) after you soak yourself in the silliness that fill the pages of MAD #41.

THE SUPERMAN 100 PROJECT

Art by ALAN DAVIS, KEVIN EASTMAN, JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ, DAN JURGENS,

ED McGUINNESS, FRANK MILLER, FRANK QUITELY, and more

$14.99 | 112 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-507-5

ON SALE 12/18/24

All of Hero Initiative's 100+ original covers to DC Comics' Superman #6 are on display in this great book, with art by Alan Davis, Kevin Eastman, José Luis García-López, Dan Jurgens, Ed McGuinness, Frank Miller, Frank Quitely, and more! See all the covers, along with a special behind-the-scenes section showing developmental art along with even more bonus content.

Note: There will be only one printing of this book ever! Get it now so you don't blow your chance!

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PEREZ and JERRY ORDWAY

Cover by GEORGE PEREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PEREZ ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($5.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/20/24

As the Anti-Monitor completes his newest weapon to erase our Multiverse, will his captive, the Flash, be able to speed to our rescue or to his own doom? Learn his fate in the now-iconic and not-to-be-missed issue from the series that forever changed the DC Universe.

LIMITED COLLECTORS' EDITION #37 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL FINGER and WILLIAM WOOLFOLK

Art by BOB KANE, JERRY ROBINSON, GEORGE ROUSSOS, JIM MOONEY, RAY BURNLEY, FRANK SPRINGER, WIN MORTIMER, and JACK BURNLEY

Cover by JIM APARO

Foil variant cover by JIM APARO ($19.99 US)

$14.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 11/13/24

A special all-villain issue featuring five thrilling tales of Batman fighting his greatest enemies, reprinted for the first time ever and in its original size as a full facsimile edition. A Batman tabloid extravaganza with pinups, puzzles, activity pages, and a back cover tabletop diorama that you can cut out and display.

DC POWER 2024

Written by GREG BURNHAM, JARRETT WILLIAMS, ANDWORLD, SHAWN MARTINBROUGH,

ALITHIA MARTINEZ, JOHN RIDLEY, CHERYL LYNN EATON, LAMAR GILES, BRANDON THOMAS,m and N.K. JEMISIN

Art by SERG ACUNA, JAHNOY LINDSAY, DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON, ALITHIA MARTINEZ,

DENYS COWAN, SEAN DAMIEN HILL, EDWIN GALMON, ASIAH FULMORE, KHARY RANDOLPH, JAMAL CAMPBELL, and others

Cover by CHASE CONLEY

$19.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-864-3

ON SALE 1/28/2025

N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell are back with an epilogue set in the world of Far Sector, bringing together Jo Mullein and John Stewart for the first time. Duke Thomas, a.k.a the Signal, finds inspiration from an unexpected source. Crispus Allen seeks a new purpose beyond his role as the Spectre, turning to Renee Montoya for guidance. Thunder and Lightning create fireworks at a community event when the Condiment King appears. Raphael Arce learns the secret origin of the original Bloodwynd. Val-Zod reflects on the balance between his pacifist beliefs and his duty to protect his universe. And last but not least, Nubia teams up with…Mr. Mxyzptlk?! Also included is a preview of Absolute Power Origins, the companion miniseries to the blockbuster event focusing on the secret history of the Suicide Squad's leader, Amanda Waller!

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD

Written by JOE CASEY

Pencils by DAN McDAID

Inks by DAN McDAID and SCOTT HANNA

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-860-5

ON SALE 1/14/2025

An astonishing collection finds Krypton's most dangerous criminal facing his greatest challenge yet! General Zod has an entire planet to rule—but what happens when Superman's most notorious foe gets everything he ever wanted? The answer unfolds in this brutal story from writer Joe Casey (Uncanny X-Men) and artist Dan McDaid (Doom Patrol) as the House of Zod discovers that New Kandor is not as peaceful as it seems and Zod's nuclear family must truly go nuclear to achieve its sick and twisted goals. Reprinting stories from Action Comics #1060 and Kneel Before Zod #1-8.

KINGDOM COME: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Written by MARK WAID

Co-plotted and illustrated by ALEX ROSS

Cover by ALEX ROSS

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 5 1/2″ x 8 1/2″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-129-9

ON SALE 5/6/2025

In the near-future world of Kingdom Come, superheroes are ubiquitous, but heroism is rare. After decades as Earth's champions, the members of the Justice League have all retreated from the public eye, replaced with a new generation of crime-fighters whose brand of justice leaves humanity terrified rather than inspired. But with the planet's future in jeopardy, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman must come out of retirement to make one last stand for truth and justice… Kingdom Come, the winner of five Eisner Awards and produced by comics legends Mark Waid and Alex Ross, has proven itself a seminal masterpiece in comics history.

DC FINEST: AQUAMAN: THE KING OF ATLANTIS

Written by JACK MILLER, OTTO BINDER, ROBERT BERNSTEIN, and others

Art by RAMONA FRADON, NICK CARDY, and others

Cover by NICK CARDY

$39.99 US | 624 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-989-3

ON SALE 1/7/25

Marking Aquaman's early Silver Age appearances, this volume is the perfect starting point for fans of Arthur Curry's retconned continuity that established him as the ruler of Atlantis and expanded his supporting cast to include Aqualad, Mera, Topo the octopus, and more. Featuring art by Ramona Fradon and Nick Cardy, The King of Atlantis collects stories from Adventure Comics #229-280, #282, and #284: Action Comics #272; Detective Comics #293-300; World's Finest Comics #125; Showcase #30-33; Superman's Girl Friend Lois Lane #12; and Aquaman #1-3.

DC FINEST: SUPERGIRL: THE GIRL OF STEEL

Written by OTTO BINDER and JERRY SIEGEL

Art by AL PLASTINO, JIM MOONEY, and CURT SWAN

Cover by CURT SWAN and AL PLASTINO

$39.99 US | 600 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-990-9

ON SALE 1/14/25

Kara Zor-El soars into her very own DC Finest collection! In "The Supergirl from Krypton," Kara lands on Earth and discovers that she possesses all the same powers as her cousin, Superman. Inspired by her famous kin, Kara adopts a secret identity and uses her powers to help those in need. This inaugural volume contains Supergirl's appearances from 1959 to 1962 in the pages of Action Comics #252-288, Adventure Comics #278, Superman #139-140 and #144, Superboy #80, Superman's Girl Friend Lois Lane #14 and #20, and Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen #40, #46, #51, and #57.

52 VOLUME TWO (2024 EDITION)

Written by MARK WAID, GREG RUCKA, GRANT MORRISON, and GEOFF JOHNS

Art by KEITH GIFFEN, CHRIS BATISTA, JOE BENNET, and others

Cover by J.G. JONES

$49.99 US | 616 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover| ISBN: 978-1-77952-762-2

ON SALE 12/31/24

DC's groundbreaking publication of the weekly comic, 52 tells the story of a "missing" year in the DC Universe—in real time. The cataclysmic events of Infinite Crisis have left the world without its three biggest icons—Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman—and the question is asked: Who will stand up in their absence? Collected with bonus material after each chapter, including concept designs, page breakdowns, scripts, alternate story elements and more! Collects 52 #27-52.

BATMAN VOL. 3: I AM BANE (2024 EDITION)

Written by TOM KING

Art by DAVID FINCH, MITCH GERADS, CLAY MANN, and others

Cover by DAVID FINCH and DANNY MIKI

$16.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-805-6

ON SALE 12/24/24

He is Bane. The Batman invaded his home, scarred his mind, and broke his back. Now Bane has returned to Gotham City for a single purpose: break the Batman once and for all. But first, he'll destroy everyone the Dark Knight has ever loved…or loathed. From bestselling writer Tom King (The Sheriff of Babylon) and superstar artist David Finch (Wonder Woman) comes this stunning new chapter in the wildly acclaimed Batman saga. Collects stories from Batman #16-20, #23-24, and Batman Annual #1.

BATMAN: BATTLE FOR THE COWL—THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Written by TONY S. DANIEL, FABIAN NICIEZA, KEVIN VanHOOK, and others

Art by TONY S. DANIEL, FRAZER IRVING, JULIAN LOPEZ,

FERNANDO PASARIN, and others

Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

$39.99 US | 436 Pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-855-1

ON SALE 12/24/24

Can the Bat-Family maintain order without Bruce to guide them? This volume collects Batman: Battle for the Cowl #1-3, Batman: Battle for the Cowl: Arkham Asylum #1, Batman: Battle for the Cowl: Commissioner Gordon #1, Batman: Battle for the Cowl: Man-Bat #1, Batman: Battle for the Cowl: The Network #1, Batman: Battle for the Cowl: The Underground #1, Gotham Gazette: Batman Dead? #1; Gotham Gazette: Batman Alive? #1, Oracle: The Cure #1-3, Azrael: Death's Dark Knight #1-3, and Secret Six #9.

SWAMP THING BY MARK MILLAR AND PHIL HESTER OMNIBUS

Written by MARK MILLAR

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER

$125.00 US | 896 Pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-807-0

ON SALE 1/14/25

The legendary saga of Swamp Thing comes to a close in this landmark finale! In his quest to abandon misery and claim salvation, a Swamp God will rise. Collects Swamp Thing (Vol. 2) #140-171, the ending to the classic Vertigo series, along with a brand-new introduction and cover by Hester, a brand-new afterword by Millar, and an extensive gallery of artwork from the making of this epic.

STORMWATCH: THE ROAD TO THE AUTHORITY COMPENDIUM

Written by WARREN ELLIS

Art by TOM RANEY, BRYAN HITCH, and others

Cover by BRYAN HITCH and PAUL NEARY

$59.99 US | 680 Pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-806-3

ON SALE 1/7/25

Stormwatch, the legendary crisis-intervention team, is under the command of a new, mysterious leader. The team—Apollo, Midnighter, Jack Hawksmoor, Jenny Sparks, and more—will face death, betrayal, and unimaginable violence to prove themselves worthy. Under their guidance, the fate of the universe will be changed forever.

Collects Warren Ellis's entire legendary run from Stormwatch (Vol. 1) #37-50, Stormwatch Preview #1, and Stormwatch (Vol. 2) #1-11.

BLUE BEETLE VOL. 2

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ, SCOTT KOLINS, HOWARD PORTER, CULLY HAMNER,

and NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

$19.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-859-9

ON SALE 1/14/2025

In the aftermath of the Scarab War, two Blue Beetles must grapple with their futures. Jaime Reyes has lost his connection with Khaji-Da, the scarab who grants him all his abilities. And Ted Kord, still recovering from the Blood Scarab's brutal attack, might be willing to give up the hero thing for good, no matter what his best buddy, Booster Gold, might say. But nature and Victoria Kord both abhor a vacuum, so there's going to be a hero protecting Palmera City—it just might not be a Blue Beetle!

BIRDS OF PREY VOL. 2

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by JAVIER PINA, ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, GAVIN GUIDRY, DAVID LOPEZ,

JONATHAN CASE, and others

Cover by LEONARDO BASTOS ROMERO

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-857-5

ON SALE 1/7/2025

Hold onto your butts as Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel, Black Widow) continues her portal-hopping, fashionable DC debut alongside a superstar carousel of artists, including Javier Pina (Swamp Thing, Captain America: Steve Rogers) and Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wet Moon), and other artists! This volume collects Birds of Prey #7-13.

THE BATMAN AND SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES VOL. 5

Written by SHOLLY FISCH, J. TORRES, IVAN COHEN, MATTHEW CODY, and AMANDA DEIBERT

Art by DARIO BRIZUELA, SCOTT JERALDS, MEGAN HUANG, and PUSTE

Cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$12.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-858-2

ON SALE 1/7/2025

Batman's back, working with old friends and new to protect his city! First, Nightwing investigates dangerous events at Haly's Circus, then Batman and the gang from Mystery Inc. head into the swamps to confront Solomon Grundy! When Catwoman is accused of a string of burglaries, the only one on her side is Batman! Collects issues #1-6 of the third series of The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!