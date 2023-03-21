DC Comics On Wanting To Make Titans West Happen (Spoilers) Titans West was a team of former and new Teen Titans members based in Los Angeles. And now they are back, kinda, sorta, ish.

It was there in the solicitations, Titans West in the DC's Legion Of Bloom one-shot out today. Who first appeared in 1977 in Teen Titans #50, and then last appeared in Hawk and Dove Annual in 1990, Titans West was a team of former and new Teen Titans members based in Los Angeles. The team had no headquarters like the Titans Tower, instead they just met in public in a fast food restaurant. If only they'd chosen a coffee shop, they'd have done Friends first.

Sorry Flamebird, you've basically been doing this for over thirty years.

But is it any more than Planet Flash?

One of these is going to stick. But which one?

Okay, maybe not the Flying Rodents.

