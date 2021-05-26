DC Comics To Publish Sequel To Pennyworth TV Show As Comic

DC Comics is to publish a sequel to the current Pennyworth TV show, showing the life of Alfred Pennyworth working as an MI6 spy during the Cold War. No, don't try to work out the timeline, it will just mess with your head. But it might take the Michael Caine inspiration of the portrayal of the character in the show out from Alfie and closer to The Ipcress Files.

The seven-issue mini-series will launch in August and is written by Scott Bryan Wilson, and drawn by Juan Gedeon. Maybe the collection will be out in time for the third season to air, potentially on HBO Max? Might that be a happy piece of synchronicity? Maybe this is a signal that DC – and Warners in general – is committed to keeping the Pennyworth brand going in TV and in comic books. And this comic book series joining the TV series continuity closer to the comic book future. Of course, in the Batman comics, Pennyworth is dead right now. Will this be amended?