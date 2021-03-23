DC Comics Replaces All Of Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus For Free

Recently, Bleeding Cool pointed out errors in the recently-published Superman By Grant Morrison Omnibus from DC Comics. And they were certainly notable ones.

These ranged from the minor, such as the misspelling of Sholly Fisch's name in the titles page. But also that the lettering had been entirely missed off a page in the volume, rendering the story unreadable.

In the past, DC Comics would be more likely to issue a recall and reprint in such circumstances, while Marvel Comics would refer readers to a digital copy of the page and suggest they print it out and stick it in the book in question.

When Bleeding Cool ran the original story, I expected DC Comics to go for the Marvel solution or ignore it entirely. These are different times, money is harder to come by and belts are tighter. We didn't expect DC Comics to issue a recall of the volume.

But I was wrong because that is just what they have done. Not only that but they have added Sholly Fisch's name to the cover.

Comic book retailers are instructed to strip the front hardcover of the books (not just the dust jackets) and send them in to Lunar, or an affidavit into Diamond UK, to receive corrected replacement copies.

Each cover received will be replaced by a corrected copy with a new ISBN. The new version will include a slightly updated dust jacket, as seen above, now with added Sholly.

The new, corrected copies are scheduled to be in stock in late May and early June. Returns must be accompanied by an affidavit authorization form, made available by Lunar and Diamond UK. All returned covers must be received by the 30th of April.

Superman By Grant Morrison Omnibus Collecting the entirety of Morrison s epic saga, this New 52 era Superman omnibus celebrates and explores new facets of the Superman mythos. The compelling and deliberate Superman stories in this collection showcase his quintessential character and determination in a world that doesn t know what to make of him. A milestone in The New 52, this omnibus is jam-packed with action, adventure, shocking secrets, parallel Earths, deadly encounters with the Anti-Superman Army, Brainiac, Metal-zero and so much more! Collects Action Comics #0-18 and Action Comics Annual #1.