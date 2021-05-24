DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again

Time to start counting again! It looks like DC Comics will be reunumbering their collections for Action Comics and Detective Comics from Vol 1 again, for the post Future State/Infinite Frontier semi-relaunch. Which means that the Phillip Kennedy Johnson-written Action Comics run which began with Action Comics #1030 will be collected in a new Volume 1. Which won't be confusing at all. And the same will happen to the Mariko Tamaki-written Detective Comics. And it looks like they will just be collecting the main story from each issue rather than the back-up.

Superman: Action Comics Vol. 1: Warworld Rising Paperback by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Daniel Sampere – 15th of February, 2022. A new chapter in Superman's life begins as the challenges of Dark Nights: Death Metal are causing Clark Kent to feel…a change in his powers. Is it possible the Metropolis Marvel could be losing a step? The Man of Steel's struggles in taking down the creatures from the Breach would suggest as much! If he's going to continue to protect the people of Earth, he'll have to adapt—especially with threats like Mongul out there waiting to launch their biggest attacks on the Earth yet. After a war-torn battleship escapes Warworld and makes the perilous journey to Earth, Superman searches for answers about the identities of its mysterious refugees and their apparent link to the planet Krypton. Could there be other Kryptonians in the universe? Meanwhile, Atlantean scientists study the wreckage of the Warworld vessel…and make a shocking discovery that could change the balance of power on Earth. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Mikel Janín begin an exciting new era for the Last Son of Krypton! Includes Action Comics #1030–1035!