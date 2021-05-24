DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
Time to start counting again! It looks like DC Comics will be reunumbering their collections for Action Comics and Detective Comics from Vol 1 again, for the post Future State/Infinite Frontier semi-relaunch. Which means that the Phillip Kennedy Johnson-written Action Comics run which began with Action Comics #1030 will be collected in a new Volume 1. Which won't be confusing at all. And the same will happen to the Mariko Tamaki-written Detective Comics. And it looks like they will just be collecting the main story from each issue rather than the back-up.
Superman: Action Comics Vol. 1: Warworld Rising Paperback by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Daniel Sampere – 15th of February, 2022.
A new chapter in Superman's life begins as the challenges of Dark Nights: Death Metal are causing Clark Kent to feel…a change in his powers. Is it possible the Metropolis Marvel could be losing a step? The Man of Steel's struggles in taking down the creatures from the Breach would suggest as much! If he's going to continue to protect the people of Earth, he'll have to adapt—especially with threats like Mongul out there waiting to launch their biggest attacks on the Earth yet. After a war-torn battleship escapes Warworld and makes the perilous journey to Earth, Superman searches for answers about the identities of its mysterious refugees and their apparent link to the planet Krypton. Could there be other Kryptonians in the universe? Meanwhile, Atlantean scientists study the wreckage of the Warworld vessel…and make a shocking discovery that could change the balance of power on Earth. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Mikel Janín begin an exciting new era for the Last Son of Krypton! Includes Action Comics #1030–1035!
Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 1 Hardcover by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora – 15th of February, 2022
With the loss of his fortune and manor, the election of Mayor Nakano, and the growing anti-vigilante sentiment in Gotham, Bruce Wayne must rethink how to be Batman…or risk being left behind by his own city. Introducing Mr. Worth! When his daughter is killed during the brutal crime wave gripping Gotham City, eight-foot-tall stack of muscle and money Roland Worth sets out on a path of revenge toward the prime suspect in the crime: Batman! The Dark Knight has been framed for murder, and to make matters worse, this grisly deed seems to be connected to yet another emerging villainous force on the horizon. It's a rogues gallery explosion, and this time there's no mansion on the hill for Bruce Wayne to mount his counterattack from! Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and superstar artist Dan Mora begin an exciting, surprising, and death-defying new story for the World's Greatest Detective. Includes Detective Comics #1034–1039.