DC Comics Solicits Reveal Identity Of Mother Soul … Ish

The DC Comics January 2022 solicitations may be a little more revealing for some. The character of Mother Soul, running the League of Lazarus and the Lazarus Tournament in the Robin series has been awfully mysterious, but plenty of people had plenty of bets as to who she was.

The big money was on Melisande, Ra's al Ghul's wife, Talia's mother, and Damian's grandmother. But it seems that we were a generation out. The solicitation for Robin #10 reads;

ROBIN #10

The Lazarus Tournament has ended, but Mother Soul is not going down without a fight! As Damian Wayne battles for the fate of his family line, a last-ditch effort by an unlikely ally will lead to a major power shift in the DCU! It's Robin versus his hyper-powerful great-grandmother in a battle so gripping you'll need an extra butterscotch candy from her little dish to make it through!

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22

His great-grandmother, not his grand-mother. Great-Grand-Mother Soul. So, either, Melisande's mother or Ra's al Ghul's mother. Neither of whom we know much about. Or even their name, Mother Soul may be all we have right now. I mean, okay, it could also be Martha Wayne's mother Elizabeth Kane or also still-unnamed mother of Thomas Wayne. Man, DC Comics didn't name a lot of mothers, did they? And the ones they did were mostly just called Martha… I mean it's possible that Mother Soul is also called Martha, but that would be an even bigger long shot.