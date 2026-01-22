Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: KO, superboy

DC Comics' Superman Solicits For April 2026… Without Superman

DC Comics has released their Superman solicits and solicitations for April 2026... just without Superman, thanks to DC's K.O...

Article Summary Superman is missing from April 2026 DC Comics solicits after the dramatic events of DC's K.O. storyline

Action Comics spotlights Superboy in Smallville as the Reign of the Superboys story arc takes center stage

Superman #37 features Superboy Prime adjusting to a new secret identity while facing distrust from other heroes

Supergirl tackles escalating Kandor tensions and faces Black Flame, while Superman Unlimited explores Jon Kent's fate

Superman is still missing after the events of DC's K.O. that probably see him win the tournament, go up against Darkseid filled with Omega energy, and then, I dunno, see it all dispersed, becoming one with the universe, the usual kind of thing. Or have him exiled to the Absolute Universe or Earth X. Or become a part of the Heart of Omega. Something like that… and this is how Superman's April 2026 solicits will be looking without him. And oh look, Booster Gold is no longer possessed by Darkseid and has had a shave and some protein shakes…

ACTION COMICS #1097

Written by Mark Waid

Drawn by Skylar Partridge

Cover by Ryan Sook

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/8/26

The heroes of tomorrow have arrived in the past, and they need Superboy's help! But what can a young Clark Kent do that they can't? Find out as Smallville is turned upside down and the Reign of the Superboys continues!

SUPERMAN #37

Written by Joshua Williamson

Drawn by Dan Mora

Covers by Dan Mora, Cary Nord, Rachta Lin, and Nick Robles

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/22/26

Superboy Prime gets a new real-life job with a new secret identity while he protects Metropolis from dangerous threats! But there is a whole DC Comics universe out there for him to explore, and the fanboy in him wants to see it all…Too bad there are heroes who don't trust him and think he should be locked up.

SUPERGIRL #11

Written by Sophie Campbell

Drawn by Sophie Campbell

Covers by Nick Dragotta, Joshua "Sway" Swaby, Sophie Campbell, Pablo Villalobos

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/8/26

The conflict in Kandor between the Science Council and the younger Kandorians is only growing more tense. Supergirl's first run-in with the rebel leader Black Flame ends with her broken and without her powers, forcing her to seek recovery with the Science Council. But despite Supergirl's warning, the Council has their own plan to stop Black Flame: a powerful clone capable of taking down anyone in their path. Enter Team Thunder!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #12

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Covers by TAURIN CLARKE, KAREN DARBOE, GUILLEM MARCH, SALVADOR LARROCA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/15/26

Little (super) boy lost! Tomorrow Man has a shocking surprise for Lois Lane. His name is Jon Kent, and he's just a little boy. The Reign of the Superboys continues! (And, possibly… the reign of a super… monkey?)

