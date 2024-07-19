Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: neil gaiman, sandman, william shakespeare

DC Comics To Publish Sandman's Shakespeare

The Sandman: The Complete Shakespeare Collection will include Sandman #13, #19, A Midsummer Night's Dream and #75, The Tempest.

Article Summary DC Comics celebrates Shakespeare's 460th with Sandman collection.

Neil Gaiman's iconic Sandman includes a Shakespearean narrative.

The volume re-colors original comics with Steve Cliff's award-winning art.

Includes Sandman #13, #19 and #75 featuring works like "The Tempest".

Ahead of the new season of Sandman on Netflix, in which one can presume William Shakespeare will be playing quite a large part, with their adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream by Neil Gaiman, William Shakespeare and Charles Vess (as it was credited), DC will be collecting all the Shakespeare Sandman in its own separate volume, for Shakepeare's 460th birthday. Gods bodkins, it seems only but yesterday he was 450. Yeah, okay, I'll stop that now, I regretted it almost immediately.

The Sandman: The Complete Shakespeare Collection will include Sandman #13, which already popped up in Season One, for Men Of Good Fortune, where Shakespeare was played by Samuel Blenkin and Sandman #19 and Sandman #75. It's in their DC October 2024 solicits and solicitations.

THE SANDMAN: THE COMPLETE SHAKESPEARE COLLECTION

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by CHARLES VESS, BRYAN TALBOT, JOHN RIDGWAY, MICHAEL ZULLI, and STEVE PARKHOUSE

Cover by CHARLES VESS

$9.99 96 pages 6 5/8' x 10 3/16" ON SALE 10/9/24

Perhaps no other literary figure has been more closely associated with The Sandman than playwright William Shakespeare. "A Midsummer Night's Dream" from The Sandman #19 established that Auberon, Titania, and other faerie characters from Will's plays existed within the Sandman Universe, and issue #75 revealed the full extent of the bargain made between Morpheus and Shakespeare that allowed his work to inspire humanity for generations to come. To commemorate the Bard's 460th anniversary, DC Comics proudly presents all of the Sandman Shakespeare issues assembled in one volume, recolored by Eisner, Harvey, and Inkpot award-winning colorist Steve Cliff (Akira, Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore). These key appearances include Shakespeare's initial cameo in The Sandman #13, the aforementioned World Fantasy Award-winning The Sandman #19, and the final Sandman story, "The Tempest," featuring select painted interiors by Charles Vess. This all-in-one collection is a must-have for fans of literature and fantasy and those who believe in the power of dreams.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!