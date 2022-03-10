DC Comics Withdraws, Pulps, Reprints Batman: The Detective Hardcover

Batman: The Detective was a comic book series published last year by Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert, telling the story of an international jet set Batman following clues across the world and behaving, frankly, much more like a detective than the current The Batman movie tries to. It was also collected as a hardcover volume and published in mid-February.

But something about it was off, it seems. DC Comics isn't saying what but they have asked comic book stores to destroy all unsold copies. And that due to a misprint, all shipped quantities for the book have been refunded. New copies are being printed and will be sent with new invoices when possible. With such pressure on printing facilities right now, this is the last thing anyone needed. Of course, given the market is what it is, once the misprint is identified, it might make it a lot more valuable. You know what collectors are like. Especially if someone did something naughty.

In the past DC Comics has withdrawn and pulped books from everything for running an old ad for a Marvel Douche, to having Batman swear or pull out his penis, to most recently the Generation Zero comic book for Free Comic Book Day that is currently winging its way to CGC…

Batman: The Detective HC An epic tale begins that will take Batman on a harrowing, action-packed European adventure in a new miniseries by superstar creators Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert! A horrific tragedy in the United Kingdom sends a very personal and deadly message to the Dark Knight—one that will draw Batman out of Gotham City to investigate! From the moment he lands in Europe, Batman will face a difficult investigation and unheard-of adversaries and find the assistance of a partner once more—all in the hunt for the villain known as Equilibrium! New villains! New allies! A thrilling overseas adventure begins for the Dark Knight! As Batman's pursuit goes on, the mystery around the organization known as Equilibrium deepens! Just who are these enigmatic villains, and why are they out to erase the Dark Knight's legacy? And how does Henri Ducard play into all this—can this face from Bruce Wayne's past be the key to it all? Collects Batman: The Detective #1-6.