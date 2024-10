Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: detective comics, public domain

DC Creates New Batman Logo For 85th Anniversary – But Is It Too Late?

DC Comics has created a new logo for their Batman comic books, appearing on issues next week. But will they be still doing that in ten years?

Article Summary DC Comics unveils new Batman logo for the Dark Knight's 85th anniversary in Detective Comics.

Special discounts for retailers on 175 key Batman titles to fill new Batman standees.

Batman could enter the public domain in ten years, a milestone reached by other classics.

Commemorative campaign includes a promotional list of Batman-related graphic novels and comics.

DC Comics has created a new logo for their Batman comic books, appearing on issues next week. Celebrating 85 years since the character was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger back in 1939 for Detective Comics #27, published by National Comics, later to become DC Comics, named after the initial of the comic Batman first appeared in.

You'll find it on the bottom of these new Batman standees for the occasion, with discounts for retailers on 175 key Batman titles with which to keep it filled. Retailers who order at least 30 copies total of this list of 175 titles, available for an additional 10% off, will receive one free Batman standee. These titles will be Additionally, retailers can order the standee, separate from the sale, for $75. Shipping is free for US retailers, and will arrive at the end of May.

But are DC Comics a little later with this? After al, the news that the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse has gone into public domain along with Winnie The Poh, Big Brother and next year Popeye brought into sharp relief that Batman will be joining them in ten years, on his 95th birthday. As a result, might this be a more accurate new logo that DC Comics should really consider?

There we go. Here'sthe list of titles being promoted by DC Comics for this.

