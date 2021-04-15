DC Delays Robert Venditti and Althea Martinez' Superman Story Again

Last month, Bleeding Cool reported that Superman Red & Blue #2 would now feature a story by Steven T. Seagle and Duncan Rouleau and will be available in stores on the 20th of April. And that the planned Robert Venditti and Althea Martinez story would be moving into Superman Red & Blue #3, which has an FOC date of this Sunday and will be in stores on the 18th of May.

But it seems not. DC Comics has now told retailers that Superman Red & Blue #3 will now feature a story by Brandon Thomas and Berat Pekmeczi. And that the Robert Venditti and Alitha Martinez story will be moving to a future

Superman Red & Blue issue. Which one, they don't say but they only have three issues left of the anthology series to find room.

Superman: Red & Blue is an anthology series telling Superman stories with a limited palette. No yellow shields here…

Here's the new solicitation;

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #3 (OF 6) CVR A PAUL POPE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Paul Pope

written by MICHEL FIFFE, BRANDON THOMAS, NICK SPENCER, JESSE J. HOLLAND, and JAMES STOKOE art by MICHEL FIFFE, BERAT PEKMECZI, CHRISTIAN WARD, JAMES STOKOE, and LAURA BRAGA Five more incredible tales of the Man of Steel, told in an art style that pays tribute to his primary colors. In this issue we take visits to both Smallville and the Fortress of Solitude. We look at an object that was important to Superman on his trip to Earth, and we see the lasting impact that has on those around him. Plus, punching! Someone has to take down the electro-mechano-organic intelligence they call Kilg%re, but even he's nothing compared to the massive monster waiting in the farthest reaches of space. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 18th May 2021