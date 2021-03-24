Marvel/DC Comics Ch-Ch-Changes To Superman, Miles Morales & Valkyries

A few changes to upcoming comic books from Marvel and DC Comics.

Superman Red & Blue #2 will now feature a story by Steven T. Seagle and Duncan Rouleau and will be available in stores on the 20th of April.

The Robert Venditti and Althea Martinez story will be moving into Superman Red & Blue #3, which has an FOC date of the 18th of April and will be in stores on the 18th of May.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 will now be drawn by Natacha Bustos, along with the previously solicited Carmen Carnero.

Mighty Valkyries #1 will now be drawn by Erica D'Urso, along with the previously solicited Mattia De Iulis.

Here are the new solicits for all.

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #25

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210580

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero, Natacha Bustos (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE CLONE SAGA – MILES MORALES-STYLE!

• We finally see the full extent of what the Assessor did when he kidnapped Miles back in #7.

• This oversized anniversary issue lets the clones loose in Brooklyn and messes with Miles life even more than Peter Parker's Clone Saga messed HIS life up. Rated T In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $4.99 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210508

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Erica D'Urso (A/CA) Mattia De Iulis

JANE FOSTER GETS A FRESH START – AND ALLIES BOTH NEW AND OLD!

Jane Foster believed she was the only Valkyrie left – but the fight against Knull, the King in Black, proved her wrong. Now the Valkyries must redefine their roles in a changing world – and Asgard's not going to make it easy. When Loki comes to Jane with rumors of a beast stalking the souls of Midgard, she leaps into action – but she's not the only one after the strange wolf's hide. She'll need backup…but her ancient coworker has other priorities. Years ago, the warrior made a promise to a woman she loved. And now, it's time to follow through. Get the real story behind the Marvel Universe's newest star – and don't miss the start of an all-new epic adventure from powerhouses Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk and Mattia de Iulis! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99 SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #2 (OF 6)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Nicola Scott

Explore the world of Superman in a way you've never seen before. Five brand-new stories, a visual tour de force, with only the Man of Steel's signature colors. There tales start Clark Kent, the original Superman, including a showdown with his most tenacious foe, Lex Luthor—but there is also a great space adventure with Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, going up against an amped-up version of Prometheus. And then there is Cyborg Superman, a warped reflection of the real deal, with a mission as opposite to Superman's as any could be. But no matter how out there the situation gets, it always comes back to the one man and the planet he loves and has sworn to protect—and the people he inspires, young and old. In-Store: 4/20/2021 Retail: $5.99