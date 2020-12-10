DC Future State Gossip: Where Will Swamp Thing End Up Taking Root?

It's Swamp Thing time. Because in January and February, DC Comics will be running a two-month event, Future State, looking at potential and possible futures for the DC Universe, their most prominent characters and their successors. Originally planned as the ongoing nature for these titles as 5G or Generation Five, it was truncated into two months instead. However, it is notable that some aspects will be continuing over from Future State into DC Infinite, from March 2021. Could this be one of them? Spoilers going in, be warned.

Because Bleeding Cool has heard a few things about Future State that may suggest what else is to come, including what's going down in the water, we may be talking a fair bit about that this weekend, and you can follow along on this handy DC Future State Bleeding Cool link.

In the year 4500, Swamp Thing has become the ruler of Earth, after the human population was devastated by war. So the Swamp Thing has made his own replacements while looking for humans. Has got a lot better since The Anatomy Lesson and now knows how to build animal life in much greater detail and purpose, with the Obsidian and the Dying Man.

The surviving humans under Woodrue Wilson decide to overthrow him, leading Swamp Thing to decide to go to war as well. Black Adam rules the planet of Kahndaq in 82,020 and is forced to save all reality from a former hero.

In the far future, at the "end of time", with Diana still surviving while most of her friends and fellow Amazons are dead. As the "Undoing" of the universe begins, Diana races against time to stop whatever is behind it. And Swamp Thing? Forgiven, forgotten and now planted in Themyscria, taking root through Paradise Island.

Surviving until the end of time after ruling the remains of humanity? Not bad for a muck-monster.