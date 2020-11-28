DC Future State Sales Starts Strong On eBay

So how well is DC Future State going to do in January and February? The publisher has made all the comic books, released on a biweekly schedule through January and February – and then a straggler at the end of March, returnable. It's a strange schedule that has learnt little from Marvel's recent success X Of Swords. So we will have several titles for one week. then the next week other DC titles, then back to the Future State two weeks later. The returnability should help retailers to order with more confidence than they otherwise would. But will the market surprise them?

Some compare this to the DC Convergence, two months where all DC ongoing titles were out on hold as editorial shifted coasts, with those comics being fill-ins. Only the Superman title went on to have any significance within DC continuity. And some think the same of Future State, the planned 5G relaunch truncated and squashed into two short months. But there have been many more teases that a number of titles will continue onwards into what is being dubbed the DC Omniverse. But which ones?

The obvious choices are The Next Batman, featuring the son of Lucius Fox as the next Batman, Dark Detective which takes current Detective Comics plotlines and shifts them forward, Wonder Woman with Yara Flor – who will appear as Wonder Girl in the Omniverse to follow. and Red X appearing in Teen Titans. Coud he be Nightwing in a new disguise? And with continuity being a little looser, post-Future State, more opportunities for these variations on familiar names to appear in comics – as well as toys, games and cartoons. Warners has definitely looked at Miles Morales and Spider-Verse for inspiration.

We note that the recently published Wonder Woman Annual #4 which may or may not have a cameo of Yara Flor in the back, is going for $26 on eBay. The one-per-store LCSD variant of the DC Nation Presents Future State catalogue has sold multiple copies on eBay for $80. But even the free giveaway copy of which there are hundreds of thousands published still finds itself selling copies for $10 each.

While Batwing #19, the first appearance of Luke Fox has just sold a 9.8 CGC copy for $450, with a raw copy selling for just shy of $100. While this week, the first appearance of Timothy Fox in Batman #313 went for $170 raw.

This kind of early activity has a habit of predicting widespread interest in something…