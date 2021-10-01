DC Horror Presents The Conjuring The Lover #5 Preview:

This Tuesday sees the finale of the latest Conjuring spinoff with DC Horror Presents The Conjuring The Lover #5. Which means we need to take this opportunity to ask a question we've always wondered about The Conuring Universe: why the hell would you collect a bunch of haunted artifacts and put them in your god damn house? With your god damn kid?! We're sorry, we watched a bunch of the movies in a pre-October marathon last month and it's really been bugging us. Anyway, check out the preview below.
DC HORROR PRESENTS THE CONJURING THE LOVER #5 (OF 5)
DC Comics
0821DC106
0821DC107 – DC HORROR PRESENTS THE CONJURING THE LOVER #5 (OF 5) CVR B RYAN BROWN MOVIE POSTER CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) David L. Johnson-McGoldrick, Rex Ogle, Dominike Domo Stanton (A) Garry Brown, Dominike Domo Stanton, Dave Johnson (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz
The fear-soaked finale! Manipulated by the Occultist, Jessica has done the unthinkable and murdered her best friend, but her torments are far from over. Then, in our final terrifying trip into the haunted artifact room, Domo Stanton tells the heart-stopping tale of the Occultist's Chalice!
In Shops: 10/5/2021
SRP: $3.99
