DC's New Metamorpho: The Element Man Series Ahead Of Superman Movie

DC Comics has announced a new ongoing All In comic book series by creators Al Ewing and Steve Lieber, Metamorpho: The Element Man.

Article Summary DC's new series, Metamorpho: The Element Man, by Al Ewing and Steve Lieber, debuts ahead of James Gunn's Superman movie.

Creators pay homage to classic Metamorpho with a fresh, fun, and groovy take, featuring stories brimming with fab-freakiness.

Expect wild adventures and new villains like Cy.C.L.O.P.S., and answers to deep mysteries, satisfying Metamaniacs each month.

Metamorpho: The Element Man #1 releases Christmas Day with variant covers by Erica Henderson, Ian Bertram, and Steve Beach.

DC Comics has announced a new ongoing All In comic book series by creators Al Ewing and Steve Lieber, Metamorpho: The Element Man, the character who can change himself into any element in the human body. And very much getting something out there ahead of James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie featuring the character.

"This is 100% fun comics, delivered with total confidence, visceral joy and absolutely no winking to the camera," said Ewing about the new series. "It's a love letter to Bob Haney, Ramona Fradon and the spirit of superheroes at their wildest and weirdest—we're aiming to catch the essential fab-freakiness of Metamorpho like lightning in a bottle and get groovy with it in our own special way." "It's such a joy to work on this book with these collaborators," shared Lieber. "Al Ewing's scripts are an absolute delight, and Lee Loughridge's color is impeccable. And as a long-time fan of Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon, I can't believe I get to follow in their footsteps." "To know him is to love him. He's the one and only Rex Mason, alias Metamorpho… but can even he win out against Cy.C.L.O.P.S., the hairy eyeball of crime that gazes from the top of the pop charts to the lowest depths of evil—and even into the far-off, far-out Ra-Realm? To find out, the Element Man must survive a hand-picked assassin who can match him change for change… and that's just the first issue! "This is our take on classic DC comics," continued Ewing. "Done-in-ones that'll satisfy discerning Metamaniacs month by month as they build up to something so far out that it might just be a one-way ticket to nowheresville for a certain freak of a thousand changes! Who is the menacing Mister 3? What's the sinister secret of Sugar Sweet? Who's the target of Vandal Savage's million-year revenge? All these way-out mysteries and more will be answered in the New Age of Metamorpho—it's our Xmas gift to you!"

Metamorpho: The Element Man #1, by Al Ewing and Steve Lieber, colours by Lee Loughridge and lettering by Ferran Delgado, will be published on Christmas Daywith variant covers by Erica Henderson, Ian Bertram and Steve Beach.

