DC Preview Double Feature: Teen Titans Academy #6 and Wonder Girl #3

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #6
DC Comics
(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval
When an entire town in upstate New York turns on the students of Teen Titans Academy, while the adult Titans are on a mission, Gorilla Greg, Chupacabra, and the other new students find themselves fighting for their lives against a chaotic mob. But is there something driving the town's madness more than just intolerance?
In Shops: 8/31/2021
SRP: $3.99
That was Teen Titans Academy #6. Now here's a preview of Wonder Girl #3. Both are in stores Tuesday from DC Comics.
WONDER GIRL #3
DC Comics
(W/A/CA) Joelle Jones
Let the training commence! Now crowned Hera's champion, Yara needs to start acting like one. Enter Eros, the goddess's favorite grandson and the god of love. Can Yara resist his charms long enough to master her unpredictable new powers? All the gods are watching…are you?
In Shops: 8/31/2021
SRP: $3.99
