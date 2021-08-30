DC Preview Double Feature: Teen Titans Academy #6 and Wonder Girl #3

Teen Titans Academy #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and we've got a preview of the issue right here. Unfortunately, the preview wasn't quite long enough to meet Bleeding Cool's rigorous SEO standards on its own due to not having enough pages, but as always, we have the most innovative technological solutions to all of the problems of comics "journalism." We combined it with another preview: Wonder Girl #6! Take that, SEO gods! Check out the preview of Teen Titans Academy #6 below.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #6

DC Comics

0621DC166

0621DC167 – TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #6 CVR B STEVE LIEBER CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

When an entire town in upstate New York turns on the students of Teen Titans Academy, while the adult Titans are on a mission, Gorilla Greg, Chupacabra, and the other new students find themselves fighting for their lives against a chaotic mob. But is there something driving the town's madness more than just intolerance?

In Shops: 8/31/2021

SRP: $3.99

That was Teen Titans Academy #6. Now here's a preview of Wonder Girl #3. Both are in stores Tuesday from DC Comics.

WONDER GIRL #3

DC Comics

0521DC136

0521DC137 – WONDER GIRL #3 CVR B MATTEO SCALERA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W/A/CA) Joelle Jones

Let the training commence! Now crowned Hera's champion, Yara needs to start acting like one. Enter Eros, the goddess's favorite grandson and the god of love. Can Yara resist his charms long enough to master her unpredictable new powers? All the gods are watching…are you?

In Shops: 8/31/2021

SRP: $3.99