DC To Reprint Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman Hush In Facsimile Editions

DC To Reprint Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman Hush In Facsimile Editions... ahead of expected news about a Batman Hush sequel by the pair

In an interestingly timed decision, DC Comics is to reprint Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman Hush in individual Facsimile Editions starting with Batman #608 and #609 in January 2025. Bleeding Cool previously scooped the news that all other comics news websites seem embargoed from suggesting that Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee will return to DC Comics' main ongoing Batman comic book next year, following Chip Zdarsky's run on the series, potentially with a sequel to Hush. And while it hasn't been announced yet, this is one of those many indications that it will be announced very soon… as is adding the book straight away to DC's new vertical line, DC Go.

BATMAN #608 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by Jeph Loeb

Art by Jim Lee

Cover by Jim Lee

Foil variant cover by

Jim Lee Blank sketch cover available

$3.99 22 pages Variant S4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1/1/25

Batman attempts to bring an end to the vile kidnapping of an innocent child. But suddenly, all hell breaks loose… The first chapter of "Hush'— the landmark storyline where the superstar talents of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb ushered in is a bold new adventure in the life of the Dark Knight, that set a new standard for Batman stories for years to come. BATMAN #609 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by Jeph Loeb

Art by Jim Lee

Cover by Jim Lee

Foil variant cover by Jim Lee

$3.99 22 pages Variant S4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1/15/25

Pan 2 fan favourite "Hush". Storyline by the Batman team of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb a full facsimile edition. Lying near death, Batman must turn to the least likely person in the Bat family for help, the Huntress! Meanwhile, Catwoman continues to hunt down the mysterious individual responsible for wreaking havoc in their likes — a path that leads her back to Poison Ivy.

And here's the penultimate issue of Batman from the same solicits. Does this suggest Batman #157 for February and Batman #1 for March? Or will they keep it at #158?

BATMAN #156

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by TONY S. DANIEL

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK, ALEXANDER LOZANO, and TONY S. DANIEL

1:25 cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

1:50 variant cover by VALENTIN SECHER

Sweater Weather variant cover by DAN HIPP

$4.99 32 Pages Variant $5.99 (card stock)

"THE DYING CITY" BUILDS TO ITS PENULTIMATE ISSUE! The GCPD is closing in on their suspected killer—and on Batman! Wayne Enterprises is under attack as Nygma's plans come into ficus,The Owls are not what they seem. Don't miss he thrilling penultimate issue of "The Dying City".

