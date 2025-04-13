Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Wonder Woman, supergirl

DC Wants Supergirl To Sell More Than Absolute Wonder Woman 2nd Print

DC Comics wants retailers to order more copies of Supergirl #1 than they did of Absolute Wonder Woman #1... seconf printing

Article Summary DC Comics urges retailers to order Supergirl #1 more than Absolute Wonder Woman 2nd print.

Sophie Campbell takes charge of the new Supergirl series, launching May 14, with a sneak peek in Summer Of Superman Special.

Retailers matching Wonder Woman orders can buy Supergirl #1 in bundles at a discounted rate.

Kara Zor-El returns to Midvale to reclaim her life from an imposter, featuring a new costume by Stanley Artgerm Lau.

Sophie Campbell is writing and drawing the new Supergirl comic book series launching on the 14th of May. And next week's Summer Of Superman Special #1 will contain a sneak peek of her comic. And DC Comics is putting together a promotion to encourage retailers to up their numbers for Final Order Cut-Off this week. If comic book retailers match or exceed their orders for the… second printing of Absolute Wonder Woman #1, with their orders of Supergirl #1, they will be able to order additional copies of Supergirl #1 in bundles of 25 for $25 or a buck a copy. With Supergirl about to have an imposter taking her role, one fellow Kandoran Lesla Lar…

SUPERGIRL #1

(W/A/CA) Sophie Campbell

THE MAIDEN OF MIGHT RETURNS! IN A NEW SERIES WRITTEN AND ILLUSTRATED BY SOPHIE CAMPBELL! Kara Zor-El has been a key member of the Super-Family in Metropolis, but what happens when she strikes out on her own? Follow Kara as she returns to her roots in Midvale…home of Supergirl! But how could this be?! Our hero has not been back in years, and the protector of that town has been saving the day for weeks. Can Supergirl stop the impostor before they steal her fresh start and life? Celebrated writer/artist Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wet Moon) makes her mark on the DC Universe with this thrilling debut issue! Plus a new costume designed by bestselling cover artist Stanley Artgerm Lau! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/14/2025

SUPERGIRL #2

(W/A/CA) Sophie Campbell

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF LESLA LAR REVEALED! Discover Lesla's transformation from an awkward nerd in Kandor to a bombshell superbabe. Who knew Supergirl's quest for good could inspire such evil?! Back in Midvale, our hero faces a gigantic problem with kryptonite-like powers. Titano the super-ape is here to take over the idyllic town! To defeat him, Supergirl will have to rely on an unexpected new ally from Metropolis…Lena Luthor! The houses of El and Luthor join for good in this action-packed second issue! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!