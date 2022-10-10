DC Terrors Through Time #1 Preview: Amber Alert

The Phantom Stranger kidnaps some young children who are just trying to trick-or-treat on Halloween in this preview of DC Terrors Through Time #1. Check out the preview below.

DC TERRORS THROUGH TIME #1

DC Comics

0822DC087

0822DC088 – DC Terrors Through Time #1 Steve Beach Cover – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) John McCrea

Written by Paul Levitz, Karla Pacheco, Jeremy Haun, Tim Seeley, Zac Thompson, and others Art by Peter Nguyen, Juan Doe, Kelley Jones, Andy MacDonald, and others October is here, and that means it's time for fables of fear, time for stories of suspense, and time for tales of…time? Join us for a terrifying tour across the ages from some of comics' top talent! Witness zombies menace the JSA in the 1940s. Experience the haunting of the Gotham City Sirens in the 1990s. Watch as Swamp Thing goes up against an irradiated monstrosity in the far future. These are just a taste of the time-hopping terrors we have in store for you in our fright-filled Halloween anthology!

In Shops: 10/11/2022

SRP: $9.99

