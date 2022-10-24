DC To Get Its Own Infinity Gauntlet With Action Comics? (Spoilers)

Clark Kent, Kal-El, Superman has been away from Earth for some time, dealing with the slaveworld situation on Warworld, inspiring and helping free an enslaved population. Now, in Action Comics, he is back on Earth. But just as freeing slaves was deliberately shown as not the easiest of tasks, when freedom is a foreign concept and aspects of slavery are even valued by those enslaved, so the act of freeing the slaves also has consequences for Superman. Because nothing is as easy as it used to be and writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson won't allow for actions, however noble, not to have unseen consequences, now while he is writing Superman. And so the New Gods come to Earth in tomorrow's Action Comics #1049 in a story drawn by the legendary Mike Perkins that takes the lead ahead of next month's Action Comics #1050…

The Fire Of Olgrun… Olgrun was first mentioned in Action Comics #1043 as one of the Old Gods who went mad, killed his daughter, and whose essence was separated across the Multiverse, each of his seven aspects having entire dangerous worlds built around them in order to keep them safe.

One of the aspects, the Fire of Olgrun was hidden in the Necropolis, which Mongul built the Warworld around. And now the Fire Of Olgrun is out, used as part of the assault against Mongul… but where did it end up? In Superman?

Welcome to one of the new superpowers of the DC Universe. Otho-Ra, one of the Phaelosians children rescued from WarWorld. And now at the centre of what everyone is Superman's world will be fighting over… oh and maybe DC Comics will get to do its version of the Infinity Gauntlet now?

Action Comics #1049 is published tomorrow by DC Comics.

ACTION COMICS #1049 CVR A STEVE BEACH (KAL-EL RETURNS)

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Mike Perkins, David Lapham (CA) Steve Beach

KAL-EL RETURNS PART 5—THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES! We're only one month away from the mammoth Action Comics #1050, and tensions between the Super-Family and Lex Luthor have never been higher. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude, Steel, Supergirl, and Kong Kenan repel an alien invasion!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/22/2022