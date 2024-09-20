Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Dan Watters, Hayden Sherman

DC To Give Fans What They Say They Want With Batman: Dark Patterns

DC To Give Fans What They Say They Want With Batman: Dark Patterns by Dan Watters and Hayden Sherman in December.

Article Summary Batman: Dark Patterns launches in December, with Dan Watters and Hayden Sherman crafting 12 street level issues.

The series consists of four self-contained, three-issue stories focused on Batman's early detective years.

First arc, "We Are Wounded," sees Batman tackling gruesome murders that shake Gotham City.

Watters explores Batman's role as a shadowy healer amidst Gotham's crime-ridden, superstitious backdrop.

Batman: Dark Patterns by Dan Watters and Hayden Sherman is a 12-issue comic book series launching from DC Comics in December, made up of four self-contained three-issue street level perennial stories. Lots of detective sleuthing, nothing cosmic and a classic Batman logo up front. This is the case for the defence, set in the early years of Batman's life. You know what? This is the kind of thing people have been saying for ages that they want from their Batman comics, rather than aliens, multiverses and killer robots. Let's see if they are right.

Batman: Dark Patterns will be told as a series of four self-contained, street level, evergreen Batman mysteries exploring the early days of Batman's place within Gotham City and his healing presence within its streets. The first case and story arc, "We Are Wounded," involves a series of sickeningly gruesome murders sending shock waves through Gotham City. Are these the random works of a serial killer, or is there something more sinister at play? Across these first three issues of Batman: Dark Patterns, Batman attempts to get to the bottom of the mystery before any more victims are claimed.

Dan Watters tells AIPT, "I love the strangeness of Batman. A man dressed as a huge, gothic bat, solving crimes in a hostile city of black magicians, mad scientists, and superstitious, cowardly criminals. I've always wanted to write a series of mystery stories that would home in on that aspect of the character—a dweller in the shadows of Gotham's towering, delipidated spires. After watching The Batman, this desire was reaffirmed. Batman: Dark Patterns explores the pulpiest part of the Dark Knight's rich history and gives readers an entirely new perspective on the early years of DC's Dark Detective. Each case is born from Gotham and its people adapting to the horrors they've been subjected to over recent and not so recent years—from Joker poisoning the water supply to the Falcone gang war. The criminals are superstitious and cowardly… but how could the whole city not be superstitious and afraid? And Batman's role as a wounded healer shrouded in urban myth, who seeks to give hope to the hopeless."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!