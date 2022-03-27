DC Universe Infinite App Now Available In Canada But Not The UK

It was promised a while back and now is finally a thing, the DC Universe Infinite app that offers subscription streaming to DC Comics library of comic books, as well as new exclusive digital-first titles, in pretty much the way the Marvel Unlimited app does, is now available in Canada for iOS and Android. Just not a web-based platform yet. And Canadians can now pay a subscription fee using a Canadian credit card or bank account registered to a Canadian street address, which is new.

DC Universe Infinite was launched in January last year as a bare-bones comics subscription services as the previous offerings of TV and movies were transferred to HBO Max. It was believed that, previously, it was the video content that stopped the app being made available outside the USA, over conflicting media sales and licensing rights with other broadcasters in other territories, but once that went away, the absence of foreign availability seemed baffling. It still seems baffling, especially with the rest of the world still denied the app in question. It was originally promised to be available globally last summer, but that date came and went. And is still nowhere for countries other than Canada, where Marvel Unlimited continues to have a monopoly on this kind of thing.

At the DC Fandome event in September 2020, Jim Lee, DC Comics Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer announced that the DC Universe app would now be known as DC Universe Infinite, a premium comic book subscription service debuting on the 21st of January, 2021, which it did. And that DC Universe Infinite would also be available worldwide starting in summer 2021. Which it was not.

DC Universe Infinite currently sees recently released comics arrive six months after their physical versions release in bookstores, along with original graphic novels spanning eighty years of the DC Comics publishing as well pre-print access to DC Digital First titles and DC Universe Infinite Originals including the recent Harley Quinn The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. For Americans and now Canadians as well. Though the prices here are in US dollars.