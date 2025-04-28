Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, fcbd

DC's Free Comic Book Day Released Digitally One Minute Past Midnight

DC Comics' Free Comic Book Day titles will be released digitally one minute past midnight, long before the comic book stores open

Article Summary DC's Free Comic Book Day titles debut digitally on Kindle at 12:01 AM, ahead of comic shop releases.

Three DC FCBD issues, including Superman Unlimited and Kanga-U, are free to pre-order now worldwide.

International readers can access DC's free comics hours before US shops open, depending on their Amazon region.

Dark Horse offers a Critical Role/Black Hammer FCBD title, available digitally on May 7, later than DC's drop.

DC Comics is offering three titles in comic book stores this Free Comic Book Day. But in a break from the norm, the titles will be released on Amazon Kindle at one minute past midnight on the day itself, nine or ten hours before the shops do, depending on the territory. Which means if you have an Amazon Australia account, they will drop in the mid-afternoon in the USA, the day before, or with an Amazon UK account something in the evening before. You can even pre-order them now, to free, to drop when they drop.

DC All In 2025 FCBD Special Edition (2025-) #1 Kindle Edition

by Jeff Lemire, Giuseppe Camuncoli

The DC All In saga explodes into a brand-new Free Comic Book Day flipbook! First up, the core-line DC Universe soars intoSuperman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque! Inthis special "zero issue" installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited series, you will witness the prelude to thebiggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will changethe course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it!Then, as the Absolute Universe expands, dark forces begin to gather in the shadows…forces that have been waiting a verylong time to shape events and seize control. All the while,a mysterious figure watches—but who is this powerful newcharacter, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes? Superman's Good Guy Gang 2025 FCBD Special Edition (2025-) #1

by Rob Justus Format: Kindle Edition

Nine-year-old Clark Kent is pretty super: super-fast, super-strong, and super-cool! But being so super can also besuper lonely, until he meets fellow super-powered kids Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner, a.k.a. Hawkgirl andGreen Lantern! Together, they'll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow together, and maybe earn some good-guy points along the way. Future books in the series will include Mr. Terrific,Batman, Wonder Woman, and more as the Good Guy Gang grows! Kanga-U: Tests and Tournaments 2025 FCBD Special Edition (2025-) #1 Kindle Edition

by Sholly Fisch, Yancey Labat Format: Kindle Edition

Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the most adorable having floppy earsand long tails! Kangas are companions and partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors oftheir bonded warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of kangas for themany battles and challenges of the future. Jumpa has been training hard to compete against her friends in the Tournament of Kangas, but then Ares arrives to threaten Themyscira!

Dark Horse Comics, however, is the only other publisher with their title able to be preordered on Kindle… but that is delayed until the 7th of May.

Free Comic Book Day 2025: Critical Role/Black Hammer (General) Kindle Edition

by Sam Maggs, Jeff Lemire, Leo Cino, Letizia Cadonici

Are you ready to campaign in fantastical Exandria? And adventure with superheroes in alternate dimensions? Look no further! In Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Beau and Caleb get a tip that an individual they are in search of is meeting at the Taste of Tal'Dorei in Bassuras. When they arrive, the pair are surprised to be treated to some dinner theater and decor themed around a legendary band of adventurers from the area. They get entranced by the story, even experiencing it themselves, only to be interrupted by some interesting new faces entering the restaurant… And in "Black Hammer: To Tomorrow!" Colonel Weird takes a jaunt through the ages, passing old friends and foes along the way. From the very beginning when pulp heroes stalked the street, all the way through the Golden Age of heroes, the fall of Black Hammer, and the rise of a new set of heroes. A look at the past and potential future of Black Hammer!

