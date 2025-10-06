Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Javier Fernandez, KO, scott snyder

DC's K.O. #2 Partially-Hidden Cover Revealed (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC's K.O. #2 cover uses a unique flippable design, teasing the hidden main artwork beneath

Spoilery first look at the fully revealed K.O. #2 cover and what’s underneath the overlay

K.O. is DC's major 2025 event, with heroes battling in a deadly tournament for survival

Losing combatants turn to statues, raising the stakes to become King Omega in the fight against Darkseid

The new DC Comics series K.O. is hiding its main cover behind a flippable cover with the letters DC KO providing a window-glimpse into the actual cover image. Which is why the main cover to DC's K.O #1 looks like the one on the left, covering up the one on the right.

But what about issue 2? Well the cover, as with issue 1 looks like this.

But Bleeding Cool can give you a spoilery look at the cover to issue 2.

As we have been previously told by Scott Snyder, "When you die in the tournament, you're out. You turn into a statue, you're put on a shelf, and you lose. You can't become the King Omega". Man, it has not been a good week to be an Oliver Quinn fan, has it? DC's K.O. #1 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published on the 8th of October, 2025.

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

