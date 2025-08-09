Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, DC KO

Joshua Williamson & Scott Snyder On Dying In DC's K.O.

Joshua Williamson and Scott Snyder on what happens when you die in DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

From the DC K.O. ashcan given away at San Diego Comic-Con… a greater explanation of the upcoming Superman event crossing into all manner of comic book stores.

Williamson: It's so fun and bonkers. Each level is a new stage and a new challenge for the heroes.

It's so fun and bonkers. Each level is a new stage and a new challenge for the heroes. Snyder: The only way to get Omega Energy is to be merciless. The whole event at its core is giant fights between your favorite heroes – but not grim-dark. It's really fun! The whole goal of it is to bring you back to that kid joy of "who would win in a fight."

The only way to get Omega Energy is to be merciless. The whole event at its core is giant fights between your favorite heroes – but not grim-dark. It's really fun! The whole goal of it is to bring you back to that kid joy of "who would win in a fight." Williamson: We all have these conversations – we go to the comic book store and talk about who would win, now we want to do a story about that. We have some surprises; it's not only going to be the characters you're expecting. We're definitely going to have characters you're not expecting to get into this competition.

We all have these conversations – we go to the comic book store and talk about who would win, now we want to do a story about that. We have some surprises; it's not only going to be the characters you're expecting. We're definitely going to have characters you're not expecting to get into this competition. Snyder: When you die in the tournament, you're out. You turn into a statue, you're put on a shelf, and you lose. You can't become the King Omega. Whoever is the champion, the whole universe bends toward them, so they become this giant celestial being. If you show mercy, if you act in a way that is compassionate, then the Omega Energy goes down. The only way is to be merciless. To go all the way.

When you die in the tournament, you're out. You turn into a statue, you're put on a shelf, and you lose. You can't become the King Omega. Whoever is the champion, the whole universe bends toward them, so they become this giant celestial being. If you show mercy, if you act in a way that is compassionate, then the Omega Energy goes down. The only way is to be merciless. To go all the way. Williamson: The heroes have to really fight and really push themselves in ways they never have before.

The heroes have to really fight and really push themselves in ways they never have before. Snyder: Some characters won't know if they can survive, whereas other characters have been waiting for this their entire lives.

Some characters won't know if they can survive, whereas other characters have been waiting for this their entire lives. Williamson: Some characters already have plans on how to take out other characters. There's an emotional core. When we did Dark Nights: Metal, it was very much a Batman story; when we did Dark Nights: Death Metal, it was a Wonder Woman story, and now we're doing DC K.O., and we knew this was going to be a Superman story.

Some characters already have plans on how to take out other characters. There's an emotional core. When we did Dark Nights: Metal, it was very much a Batman story; when we did Dark Nights: Death Metal, it was a Wonder Woman story, and now we're doing DC K.O., and we knew this was going to be a Superman story. Snyder: I haven't gotten to write Clark in quite a few years. At first, I was pretty reluctant, because there are so many great Superman stories happening right now. The truth is, he was the only character who could really be the hero of this story. The only way to win is to become the thing you hate. Whoever wins, whoever becomes the King Omega, gets to restore everything on the other side. If they can beat Darkseid, they can put everything back the way it was. The question of the event is, is it worth it? Is it worth becoming the thing you hate?

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

