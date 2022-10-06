Dead By Daylight Launches Its 2022 Halloween Event

Behaviour Interactive revealed details of the new Dead By Daylight Halloween event, which is happening in the game next week. The team has put some extra work into this one as you're getting a new tome featuring Ghost Face from the Scream franchise, a number of limited-time costumes have been added to the game, a couple new collections for you to snag, and some special challenges for you to complete in the process. The Haunted by Daylight celebrations will run from October 11th until November 3rd, while the newest Archive Tome will be released on October 12th, and the in-game Halloween event will be live on October 13th. Plus a free weekend running from October 27th until November 2nd. We have more info below on all of these from the team, along with the latest trailer.

"​A new Rift opens on October 12th and with it a new Tome which features memories for beloved Killer Ghost Face, and Survivor Mikaela Reid. Players will have the chance to plummet into the devious mind behind the mask and discover what keeps a horror aficionado up at night with Dead By Daylight Tome 13: Malevolence. They'll be able to dive into Ghost Face's memories, as a local cartoonist parodies him in the local papers. OBVIOUSLY, this won't stand."

"​Costumes are mandatory on Halloween; therefore, players are invited to dress their favorite Killers and Survivors in their snazziest attire with new Outfits from the Hallowed Blight Collection and the limited-time Tricks and Treats Collection, available from October 11th to November 3rd. The Midnight Grove Collection will make a comeback during this time as well with two new Very Rare Outfits for Mikaela Reid and The Doctor. ​The Hallowed Blight Collection – a creepy metamorphosis that occurs from within – features two Very Rare Outfits – for The Oni and Albert Wesker, The Mastermind. The Blighted Wesker Outfit looks right out of a terrifying biohazardous experiment gone wrong."

​"Nobody could predict the complex interactions that would occur between the serum and Uroboros, but that didn't stop Albert Wesker from testing the Blighted serum on himself. This interaction caused Wesker to transform into a further transformed humanoid. The Oni's Bursting with Fury Outfit emphasizes the character's rage. His overwhelming strength made him a priority candidate for testing the Blighted serum. The searing pain of the experiment, more than anything, made his rage even more potent."

​"Players can also take advantage of the limited-time Tricks and Treats Collection, featuring exquisite Halloween Costumes in the form of 2 new Very Rare Outfits for Jane Romero and Dwight Fairfield – Hollywood Glamour and Toilet Paper Mummy. Dwight Fairfield's Toilet Paper Mummy Outfit is a "last-minute stroke of genius" Halloween Outfit…. But it will fall to pieces five minutes before arriving at the party. Jane Romero's Outfit is the embodiment of Hollywood Glamour. Perfect for a soiree among Tinseltown's movers and shakers, she decided to pay tribute to her mother and other stars of yesteryear."