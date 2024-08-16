Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Deadly Tales of Gunslinger Spawn by Jimmy Palmiotti & Patric Reynolds

Deadly Tales of Gunslinger Spawn #1 by Jimmy Palmiotti and Patric Reynolds launches in Todd McFarlane's solicits for November 2024

Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn is a new series by Jimmy Palmiotti and Patric Reynolds launching from Todd McFarlane and part of Image Comics' November 2024 solicits and solicitations. Here's the listing, an art preview and every other Spawn or Todd McFarlane-related comic in that month.



DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART | COVER PATRIC REYNOLDS

One of the most mysterious characters in the Spawn Universe is the Gunslinger Spawn. In DEADLY TALES, his true origin is finally revealed in full. Written by superstar

creator JIMMY PALMIOTTI, with art by the exceptional PATRIC REYNOLDS, see the true origin of the deadly Gunslinger Spawn. From the character's first appearance in SPAWN #174 to his adventures in the present day, all will be laid bare to the reader. The series, set in the past before the Gunslinger is pulled to the future, unravels his place in the Spawn Universe. It is a brutal tale of Old-West violence and mayhem by two of the comic industry's finest.



GUNSLINGER SPAWN #38

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6

After recovering from his injuries, Javier finally realizes that running in head first might not be the best course of action; a subtler approach may be warranted.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B VON RANDAL



KING SPAWN #40

ON SALE NOVEMBER 13

After months of fighting, Spawn has reached his way to the top. The Dark Angel in charge is now in his sights. But there is one more obstacle he must face, and since he is still powerless, he just might not come through unscathed.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART YILDIRAY CINAR

COVER A THADDEUS ROBECK

COVER B MARCO FAILLA



KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI #3

ACTION & ADVENTURE | EPIC | DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

ART FEDERICO MELE

COVER MIRKO COLAK

The fate of Charles and his men is uncertain as they are held prisoners by the Samurai Army, but a chance glance at a tapestry may unlock the door to understanding.



RAT CITY #8

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION| SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 20

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B MIRKO COLAK

Peter and Quinlan are under siege by PTS, and the world is going to see The Deviant for who he truly is.



THE SCORCHED #36

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B VON RANDAL

The hunt for Medieval Spawn reaches a frantic pace and becomes a race against time between The Scorched and The Agency!



SPAWN #360

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY RORY McCONVILLE TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A CARLO BARBERI

COVER B MARCO FAILLA

Bludd has won. Spawn has been defeated, and the Vampire Kingdom has ascended.



SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #5 (OF 5)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART | COVER ROB "SKETCHCRAFT" DUENAS

This is it! The final showdown! Who will live? Who will die? Does any of it really matter if it's not in continuity? All these questions are answered, and more you didn't even think to ask, in SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN! MINISERIES FINALE



VIOLATOR #4 (OF 6)

SUPERVILLAINS | SUPERHEROES | HORROR

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY MARC ANDREYKO

ART | COVER GIANENRICO BONACORSI

The Violator's story continues as his hatred for humanity grows. His rage seethes as he brings destruction and misery to everyone unlucky enough to cross his path.



GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 5 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6

Gunslinger GOES TO HELL! Instead of seeking revenge, he is asked for help by an unexpected adversary, and accepts the challenge to defeat SINN, an unbeatable man, and gets caught up in the dangerous race for the Throne of Hell, which might offer him a means to return home. In the aftermath of SPAWN #350, danger looms for everyone, and Gunslinger, wounded and fleeing, finds assistance from an unlikely source.

Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN Issues #25-30

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART DEXTER SOY, CARLO BARBERI, IVAN NUNES

COVER RAYMOND GAY



KILLADELPHIA, VOL. 6 TP

CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

184 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

Enter SPAWN and SAVAGE DRAGON!

The forces of Heaven and Hell clash on the battleground thatis Philly and weaves into the tapestry of a larger universe when TODD McFARLANE and ERIK LARSEN's greatest creations cross over into the pages of KILLADELPHIA! Now SeeSaw must face his greatest threat, and all the power he's gained and magic he's learned will be put to the test as he faces off against comics' greatest anti-hero— Spawn! Meanwhile, our heroes' ongoing fight for survival against Toussaint Louverture and his Haitian guardians becomes even more desperate as Savage Dragon becomes involved in this battle for the soul of Philadelphia! The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and HBO's Winning Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. Collects KILLADELPHIA #31-35 and also features the inclusion of a backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass: Johnny Gatlin.

STORY RODNEY BARNES

ART JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

