Deadpool #11 Preview: Family Bonding Over Spider-Hunting

Deadpool and his daughter take on their first father-daughter assassination gig targeting Spider-Man in Deadpool #11, hitting stores this Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

DEADPOOLS VS. SPIDER-MAN in "POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART ONE DEADPOOL & DAUGHTER embark on their first major job: TO TAKE OUT SPIDER-MAN! It's a dirty job, but someone's got to do it. Or, at least they do if they want to get paid. And the events of recent issues have put them in quite a pickle! POOLS OF BLOOD begins here with Part 1 – and continues in this month's MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Deadpool #11

by Cody Ziglar & Andrea Di Vito, cover by Taurin Clarke

DEADPOOLS VS. SPIDER-MAN in "POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART ONE DEADPOOL & DAUGHTER embark on their first major job: TO TAKE OUT SPIDER-MAN! It's a dirty job, but someone's got to do it. Or, at least they do if they want to get paid. And the events of recent issues have put them in quite a pickle! POOLS OF BLOOD begins here with Part 1 – and continues in this month's MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620897501111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620897501116 – DEADPOOL #11 MARK BROOKS ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT [DVS] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620897501121 – DEADPOOL #11 MARK BROOKS ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT [DVS] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620897501131 – DEADPOOL #11 SCOTT KOBLISH VARIANT [DVS] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

