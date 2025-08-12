Deadpool/Batman Loses Pokemon Signal Over Legal Concerns

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool/Batman, Skottie Young

Skottie Young posted to social media the previously released version of his cover for Deadpool/Batman, out next month from Marvel and DC Comics, but noticed a change that has been made to the previously released version and the new version, saying "Spot the difference. Gotta love legal! Deadpool Batman # 1 on comic shop shelves everywhere September 24!"

It appears that the Pokémon signal was too much for someone, either at Marvel or at DC Comics, and so the cover has had to be amended, giving us a Deadpool/Batman half signal instead. I mean, it still works, it's just a slightly different gag than Skottie Young was going for…

