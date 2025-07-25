Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: frank miller, sdcc
SDCC: Frank Miller Draws Wolverine Vs Batman For DC/Marvel
- Frank Miller to draw Wolverine vs Batman art for the upcoming DC/Marvel crossover event.
- Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the crossover will spotlight Deadpool and Batman together.
- MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 features a star-studded creative team and stunning variant covers.
- Exciting backup stories will shake up the Marvel and DC Universes with new hero team-ups.
As revealed at the Marvel Presentation at San Diego Comic-Con to the Penguin Random House Retailer Meeting today, Frank Miller is to draw Wolverine Vs Batman for the upcoming DC/Marvel crossover… between Deadpool and Batman. That's all so far. But maybe he can be persuaded to do more? Nevertheless, expect this to be one of the more sought-out
And the Russell Dauterman Infinity Gauntlet cover with Deadpool summoning the DC Universe is pretty decent as well… here are some more to play with too.
MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 – UPDATED!
ZEB WELLS WITH KEVIN SMITH, KELLY THOMPSON, CHIP ZDARSKY & MORE (W)
GREG CAPULLO WITH ADAM KUBERT, GURIHIRU, TERRY DODSON & MORE (A)
COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • Sketch Variant Cover by Greg Capullo
Wraparound Variant Cover by Greg Capullo
Variant Cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau • Virgin Variant Cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau
Variant Cover by Frank Miller • Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto
Variant Cover by Terry Dodson • Variant Cover by Gurihiru
Variant Cover by Daniel Warren Johnson • Variant Cover by Pepe Larraz
Variant Cover by Steve McNiven • Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
Variant Cover by Esad Ribic • Homage Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman
Homage Variant Cover by Russell Dauterman • Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell
Variant Cover by Skottie Young • Foil Variant Cover by Mark Bagley
Logo/Insignia Mashup Variant Cover Also Available • Red Blank Variant Cover Also Available
DEADPOOL & BATMAN by ZEB WELLS & GREG CAPULLO!
DAREDEVIL & GREEN ARROW by KEVIN SMITH & ADAM KUBERT!
CAPTAIN AMERICA & WONDER WOMAN by CHIP ZDARSKY & TERRY DODSON!
JEFF THE LAND SHARK & KRYPTO by Kelly Thompson & GURIHIRU!
• The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades!
• WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him?
• PLUS as-yet-unrevealed backup stories further shaking the Marvel and DC Universes!
64 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99