SDCC: Frank Miller Draws Wolverine Vs Batman For DC/Marvel

As revealed at the Marvel Presentation at San Diego Comic-Con to the Penguin Random House Retailer Meeting today, Frank Miller is to draw Wolverine Vs Batman for the upcoming DC/Marvel crossover… between Deadpool and Batman. That's all so far. But maybe he can be persuaded to do more? Nevertheless, expect this to be one of the more sought-out

And the Russell Dauterman Infinity Gauntlet cover with Deadpool summoning the DC Universe is pretty decent as well… here are some more to play with too.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 – UPDATED!

ZEB WELLS WITH KEVIN SMITH, KELLY THOMPSON, CHIP ZDARSKY & MORE (W)

GREG CAPULLO WITH ADAM KUBERT, GURIHIRU, TERRY DODSON & MORE (A)

COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • Sketch Variant Cover by Greg Capullo

Wraparound Variant Cover by Greg Capullo

Variant Cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau • Virgin Variant Cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

Variant Cover by Frank Miller • Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto

Variant Cover by Terry Dodson • Variant Cover by Gurihiru

Variant Cover by Daniel Warren Johnson • Variant Cover by Pepe Larraz

Variant Cover by Steve McNiven • Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Variant Cover by Esad Ribic • Homage Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman

Homage Variant Cover by Russell Dauterman • Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell

Variant Cover by Skottie Young • Foil Variant Cover by Mark Bagley

Logo/Insignia Mashup Variant Cover Also Available • Red Blank Variant Cover Also Available

DEADPOOL & BATMAN by ZEB WELLS & GREG CAPULLO!

DAREDEVIL & GREEN ARROW by KEVIN SMITH & ADAM KUBERT!

CAPTAIN AMERICA & WONDER WOMAN by CHIP ZDARSKY & TERRY DODSON!

JEFF THE LAND SHARK & KRYPTO by Kelly Thompson & GURIHIRU!

• The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades!

• WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him?

• PLUS as-yet-unrevealed backup stories further shaking the Marvel and DC Universes!

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

