Dean Haspiel's Red Hook Ends With Post-Traumatic Superhero Disorder

The series finale of Dean Haspiel's The Red Hook ends with PTSD: Post-Traumatic Superhero Disorder, launching September 29th at Webtoon. The comic tells the story of The Red Hook, a super-thief who is bequeathed the omni-fist of altruism and transformed into a hero against his will, a year after a sentient Brooklyn's heart is broken and physically secedes from America. It is a bit weird, I will admit. In The Red Hook: PTSD, The Coney goes to war with a mafia kingpin when a specter from the past comes to kill her son, The Red Hook, who has quit being a superhero.

Emmy Award-winning cartoonist Dean Haspiel said, "I'm excited to complete my Red Hook saga at Webtoon. It's been an incredible six-year journey with props to Vito Delsante, Ricardo Venancio, Shamus Beyale, Jason Goungor, Frank Reynoso, and the late, great Seth Kushner for helping explore New Brooklyn with two series spin-offs, The Purple Heart and The Brooklynite, respectively. Big Ups to Tom Akel for believing in me and to David Lee for letting me stick the landing." You can read the first four seasons of The Red Hook saga for free at Webtoon, below;

Haspiel will also be a guest at Baltimore Comic-con from October 22-24. He will be celebrating a quarter-century of collaborations with his longtime pal, Josh Neufeld, with a new issue of Keyhole Comics. From minicomics to graphic novels, anthologies, and podcasts, Dean and Josh have been contrasting their sensibilities since their days drawing comics in the Music & Art High School lunchroom. Joining the disparate duo this year is Pandemix co-editor Whitney Matheson, who is debuting Diary Comix 2021, which excerpts highlights from her daily strip.