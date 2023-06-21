Posted in: Comics | Tagged: death dealer, frank frazetta, opus comics, Space Truckin

Death Dealer 2099 and Space Truckin in Opus' September 2023 Solicits

Opus Publishing has three big launches for September 2023, Death Dealer 2099, Space Truckin' and Exodus: Tales of the Damned.

Opus Publishing has three big launches for September, Death Dealer 2099, a sci-fi take on Frank Frazetta's classic painting, by Andy Belanger and Tatto Caballero. Space Truckin', a brand new concept to Opus by Tim Hendrick and Silvano Beltramo. And Exodus: Tales of the Damned by Ian Edginton and Luis Guaragna. Also, Sanjulian's Queens of the Lost World has jumped from being a five-issue series, to ongoing status from Opus.

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer 2099 #1 (of 4) —Cover A: Chris Skinner

Andy Belanger (W) (A) • Tatto Caballero (C) • Chris Skinner(CA)

The legend of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer continues… in 2099! Sword and sorcery meet cybernetics and supercomputers!! Join Andy Belanger (Black Cross, Megadeth) and Tatto Caballero (The Incal, Megadeth) as they explore the next chapter in the saga of the cursed horned helmet, bestowed upon a new warrior in a dark, unforgiving future.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover. September 20, 2023

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer 2099 #1 (of 4) —Cover B: Andy Belanger

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer 2099 #1 (of 4) —Cover C: TBD

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer 2099 #1 (of 4) —Cover D: Santi Casas

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer 2099 #1 (of 4) —Cover E: Blank Sketch Cove

Space Truckin' #1 Cover A: Patrick Reilly

Timothy Hendrick (W) • Silvano Beltramo (A) • Patrick Reilly(CA)

Gorri Y'barra is a smuggler, fugitive, and wanted in multiple timelines. Buckle up for interstellar thrills as the infamous bootlegger moves adrenochrome through Jupiter, with bounty hunters closing in.

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$6.99 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

Space Truckin' #1 Cover B: Ryan Chistensen

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Action Figure variant cover by Matt Skiff

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by TBD

Exodus: Tales of the Damned #1

Ian Edginton (W) • Luis Guaragna (A) • Ryan Christensen (CA)

In the bone-chilling first issue of Tales of The Damned, a teenage girl goes missing after becoming obsessed with "The Wavelength," a mysterious signal coming from an elusive radio station. Her protective older sister's search leads to an abandoned town, where she not only unravels the mystery of her sister's disappearance but also of the cursed music behind it…The Tempo of the Damned.

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: September 13, 2023

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Luis Guaragna

Within Temptation #3 (of 3)—Cover A: Agustin Alessio

Marieke Nijkamp (W) • Montos (A) • Agustin Alessio (CA)

The warrior Galatea has left her life of battle behind. Now, as the Matriarch, she is the most powerful person on the planet… but how much does she really know? The return of someone from Galatea's past will make her question everything she thought she understood. The sprawling sci-fi story based on the music of Within Temptation continues! 30 pages of story!

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: September 20, 2023

Deathgasm #3 (of 3)

Jason Lei Howden & Pete Bune (W) • Carlos Olivares (A) • Russell Fox (CA)

New Zealand writer/director Jason Lei Howden (Guns Akimbo) returns to his cult horror-comedy for another blood-spattering good time! DEATHGASM has reformed and gone on tour to take out every damn demon they can. But will the band survive the out-of-this-world terror of the Kaihoro Food and Music Festival? 30 pages of story! `

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: September 13, 2023

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by menton3

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one variant cover by Jonathan LaMantia

Frank Frazetta's Mothman #5 (of 5)—Cover A: Andrea Mutti

Tim Hedrick (W) • Luis Guaragna (A ) • Andrea Mutti (A & CA)

From 1966 to 1967 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, several witnesses reported seeing a man-sized, winged creature with glowing red eyes. Circa 1980, Frank Frazetta painted his iconic work "Mothman." Now you will learn the truth—and it's weird. Emmy nominee Tim Hedrick (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and artist Luis Guaragna bring you the latest expansion of the Frazettaverse!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

Frank Frazetta's Mothman #5 (of 5)—Cover B: Patrick Reilly

Tim Hedrick (W) • Andrea Mutti (A) • Patrick Reilly (CA)

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: September 27, 2023

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Cyberpunk variant cover by Luis Guaragna

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Andy Belanger

For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one variant cover by Andy Belanger

Frank Frazetta's Tales of Science Fantasy #3

R.G. Llarena (W) • TBD (A) • Frank Frazetta (CA)

Shortly after their arrival on an extrasolar planet, human settlers stumbled upon what was thought to be the greatest discovery of all time: huge alien temples believed to be the tombs of a long-dead civilization of gigantic aliens. Now, decades later, after expanding throughout the planet, explorers make a startling discovery: what was thought to be long dead will soon return. Giants will again roam through these lands.

In shops: September 6, 2023

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Cyberpunk variant cover by TBD

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by TBD

*Retailer incentives:

Gene Simmons's Dominatrix #3 (of 4)—Cover A: Jim Balent

Holly Interlandi (W) • S L Gallant (A) • Jim Balent (CA)

From the mind of the legendary Gene Simmons comes an action epic flavored with fetish fantasy!

Dom follows the trail of clues to a Bangkok drug den, where she gains a new ally and gets closer to the truth about an international war playing out in the shadows. Based on a story by Gene Simmons with scripts by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth) and art by S L Gallant & Maria Keane (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero).

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: September 6, 2023

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Cyberpunk variant cover by TBD

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by TBD

Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #5—Cover A: Ariel Olivetti

Leah Moore & John Reppion (W) • Silvia Califano (A) • Ariel Olivetti (CA)

Legendary Spanish artist Sanjulián is known throughout the world for his beautiful and haunting covers for Creepy, Eerie, Famous Monsters, Vampirella, and many more. Now his most vivid paintings are coming to life in QUEENS OF THE LOST WORLD, in this collaboration with the master himself! Written by Leah Moore & John Reppion (Doctor Who) with art by Silvia Califano (Star Trek: Year Five), this ongoing series features characters inspired by iconic paintings like Dragon Queen, Warrior, and Glass of Death in a thrilling fantasy adventure!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #5—Cover B: Sanjulián

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Cyberpunk variant cover by Axel Medellin

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Ryan Christensen

For every 20 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Ryan Christensen

BOOKS

Disturbed Dark Messiah

Tim Seeley (W) • Angel Hernandez, Isaac & Esau Escorza (A) • Ryan Christensen (CA)

In the not so distant future, firefighter Griffin DeSanto has found himself a man out of time, stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation, and subjugation. Technology rules and a tech empire built on suffering keeps the population in check through surveillance and mechanized policing. Though lost, Griffin is never alone, he was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide.

$19.99 • 144 pages • TPB

In shops: September 6, 2023

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer v3

Mark McCann, Rob Bou-Saab (W) • Axel Medellin (A) • Frank Frazetta(CA)

Writer of indie hit Never Never Mark McCann and artists Axel Medellin and Luis Antonio Delgado bring us "The War of the Horsemen"- the end has begun!

$19.99 • 144 pages • TPB

In shops: September 13, 2023

