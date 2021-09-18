Death of Doctor Strange #1 Preview: In This Issue, a Doctor WILL…

–Ah, you know the rest. Death of Doctor Strange #1 is hitting stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, and as the title states, the titular doc will bite the bullet in merry Marvel fashion. Of course, shockingly killing off a popular character in a super-mega-crossover event named for killing the character is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a list of tried and true methods of convincing comic book readers to buy comics unrelated to the actual experience of reading them. You know what they say about comic book readers: there's one born every minute! Check out a preview of the issue, in which Doctor Strange is clearly in fact alive. Of course you know it won't last because… in this comic, Doctor Strange WILL DIE!!! There, we said it.

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews

DEATH COMES FOR THE SORCERER SUPREME!

Doctor Stephen Strange is the world's greatest neurosurgeon and Earth's Sorcerer Supreme. He defends our planet from the supernatural and interdimensional threats no other hero is equipped to handle. But what would happen if he unexpectedly died? Who would protect Earth and keep the mystical evils at bay? And most importantly…who killed Stephen Strange?! The final chapter in the life of Doctor Strange starts here by Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Black Cat) and Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel)! Rated T+

